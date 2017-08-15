Family Treatment Court takes shape in Bartow County

Established in July, Bartow County’s Family Treatment Court’s officials hope the outpatient program will break the cycle of substance abuse for its participants and their families. The FTC, which is under Bartow County Juvenile Court Judge Neal Brunt’s judicial direction, is one of 17 similar programs operating in Georgia.

“The goal of the Family Treatment Court is to provide intensive and meaningful treatment, supervision and services to parents in our court who have substance abuse issues. The FTC will provide parents with the necessary resources and supervision to effectively combat substance abuse, so the likelihood of relapse is greatly reduced. The ultimate goal is to effectively address a family’s underlying issues, so that children can be returned home and so that the family never returns to the court system. The primary benefit to parents successfully participating in FTC is that they will have more contact with their children and have their children returned home sooner than families who are not in FTC.

“I am very excited about the implementation of the Family Treatment Court in Bartow County,” Brunt said. “I think it will make a substantial difference in the lives of the parents who participate in FTC and in the lives of their children. I think it’s our best chance to combat the ‘revolving door’ of families plagued by substance abuse who repeatedly appear in the court system.”

Supported financially by an implementation grant from the Council of Accountability Court Judges, the local FTC will start assisting parents in September.

“A Family Treatment Court is an accountability court which provides services to families with substance abuse issues in Juvenile Court,” FTC Program Coordinator Erica Cawood said. “FTCs have been operating throughout Georgia for nearly 15 years. Currently, there are 17 Family Treatment Courts in Georgia. Five of these courts, including our court in Bartow County, were established effective July 1, 2017. Even though FTCs have been around for many years, the General Assembly placed them under the jurisdiction of the Council of Accountability Court Judges in 2016. The CACJ is a body of Georgia Judges that write and develop best-practice standards that all accountability courts must follow.

“... In mid-September, we expect to begin accepting parents into the program, based upon referrals from DFCS [Division of Family and Children Services]. Targeted parents will be those who have serious substance abuse issues and who are ready to achieve recovery and make a change in their lives and the lives of their children. We want to offer services to those parents, who would not be able to recover from their substance use disorder and regain custody of their children without the assistance that the FTC can offer.”

Joining Brunt and Cawood, other members of the community will take part in a support team that will offer the participants’ services and supervision. The group also will include a guardian ad litem, a public defender, a special assistant attorney general and representatives from law enforcement, Court Appointed Special Advocates, DFCS and treatment providers.

“The Bartow County FTC will be a highly structured and demanding accountability and intervention program,” Cawood said. “Parents will participate in the program over a 18- [to] 24-month period. The program is divided into multiple phases and each participant must complete each phase progressively as they work toward the ultimate goal of a healthy and speedy reunification with their children.

“The services provided by FTC to parents are much more intensive than other services offered in the community. Parents will receive group and individual therapy, random drug testing, regular monitoring from a surveillance team from the Bartow County Sheriff’s [Office], parenting skills instruction, case management and ancillary services, like assistance with housing, employment and education. The parent will report weekly in court to share their status and steps they have taken to achieve their goal of reunification with their children.”

Noting “community support is essential” to this effort’s success, Brunt encourages those wanting to learn more to contact him at 770-387-5039 or Cawood at 470-559-2394.