Chason knows he has big shoes to fill as new school board member

Tim Chason is aware of the size of the shoes he needs to fill on the Cartersville School Board.

Monday night, the new board member, who served two terms on the board from 2004 to 2012, attended his first regular meeting since being appointed last month to fill the vacancy left by President Linda Benton’s retirement.

“I think I have big shoes to try and fill,” Chason, 58, said. “The Cartersville School System has a strong history of community leaders serving on the board of education. Alex Dent, Louis Tonsmeire Sr., Greg Davis, [the] Rev. Eugene Mitchell, Jim Kennedy, coach Matthew Hill, Bud Bridges and, most recently, Linda Benton — these are just a few of the many who have served. I think about these leaders every time I walk through the doors of our schools. They put a solid foundation in place for the children of our community, and I am extremely grateful.”

Taking Benton’s place on the board has been humbling for Chason, who has lived in Cartersville since 1983.

“First and foremost, Linda Benton is the best advocate of the Cartersville School System anyone could ask for,” he said. “Her commitment to providing the best education possible for children in Cartersville was, and remains to this day, on her mind and in her heart.”

Chason said he believes his 30-plus years of experience in the business and nonprofit worlds along with his understanding of the relationship between education and today’s economy are “important in continuing a successful partnership for the students to thrive within.”

“I have obviously served on the board in the past and understand many of the needs of the community and the school system,” he said, noting he appreciates the “vote of confidence the other members have in me re-joining the team.” “I am hopeful to give back to the community that has been very good to me since 1983. I am looking forward to serving.”

Since his appointment, Chason said he’s been getting re-acquainted with the system.

“I have spent my time over the past month getting up to speed on our financials, current needs of the system and talking with other board members,” he said, noting the support he’s received from the entire community has been “overwhelming.” “Over the next few months, I plan to visit the schools and learn more about the programs that are in place and how the board can be of support to the administration, teachers, students and parents.”

And the process of getting up to speed “has not been difficult at all,” said Chason, who took over Kelley Dial’s assignments as finance committee chair and member of the policy and curriculum committees when she moved from vice president to president.

“I have learned a few new faces and procedures that are in place primarily,” he said. “The board has been operating at a high level for years with great leadership in all areas. My role is to support, listen and make recommendations for improvement as I see needed.”

His goal as a board member is to “provide the best level of education available to our students,” he said.

“Every team member in our system should be viewed as a leader,” he said. “Each leader has a different role in a child’s life. My goal is to make sure everyone has the best available resources to enhance the future of the students.”

During his first stint on the board, Chason served with current members Pat Broadnax, David Apple and Dial under the leadership of then-Superintendent Dr. Mike Bryans.

“Our board interviewed and hired Dr. [Howard] Hinesley after Dr. Bryans announced his retirement,” he said.

Serving the community as a school board member was an “honor and privilege ... before and now,” Chason said.

“Not only did I learn a great deal about public education; I had the opportunity to see students and faculty grow,” he said. “This was an incredible journey.”

As for his future plans, Chason said “now is not the time to talk about running for re-election.”

“My focus is on doing the best job I can for the Cartersville City School System today,” he said.

Chason attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton and the University of Georgia in Athens, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and a Master of Public Administration.

His career began in 1983 as president of the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce. Ten years later, he was named senior vice president of economic development for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and was promoted to chief operating officer in 1996.

Chason also served six years as executive vice president of Callaway Gardens Resort in Pine Mountain and is president of The Chason Group Inc., an executive search firm for economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, foundations and other nonprofits.

“The Chason Group was formed on a foundation of integrity, professionalism, business expertise and personal relationships,” he said. “These guiding principles have helped me go far beyond my expectations.”

In the community, Chason has served as a member of the board of advisers for North Metro Technical College — now Chattahoochee Technical College — and serves on CTC’s president’s advisory council; is a graduate of Leadership Georgia Class of 1991; and serves on the board of directors for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the board of trustees for the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation and the board of directors for Advocates for Bartow’s Children.

Chason’s wife, Lynne, retired from the Cartersville School System as an educator, and their daughter, Kelsey, is in her third year at Mercer University School of Medicine. The family belongs to Sam Jones Memorial United Methodist Church in Cartersville.