Cartersville school board awards bids, elects Popham as new VP

Randy Parker/The Daily Tribune News

The Cartersville City School Board approved several bids and elected a new vice president at its regular meeting Monday night.

Board members approved 5-0, with Floyd Braid and Carolyn Johnson absent, rescinding the bid for band instruments they approved last month due to an error made because of an incomplete bid by Sam Ash Music.

It turned out the approved bid did not include a tuba for the high school, “and it was higher than the bid that had the tuba, along with all the other instruments,” Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley said.

They also unanimously approved the bid for the instruments — two French horns, a tuba, a euphonium and a bassoon for the high school and flutes, clarinets, French horns, tubas, chimes and marching snare, tenor and bass drums, along with 100 music stands, for the middle school — from Taylor Music in Aberdeen, South Dakota, for $50,265.

“That is the lowest and best bid, along with the tuba,” Hinesley said.

Board members unanimously voted to award the bid for the middle school and high school band trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, April 4-7, 2018, to lowest and best bidder Student Group Tours in Clermont, Florida, for $112,543.

The board also unanimously approved the low bid for the elementary school narrow pass-throughs, which are part of the serving line, from Manning Brothers Food Service Equipment Co. for $26,211.64 and ratified the lowest bid for portable bleachers for the high school football field from low bidder Gulf Coast Sports in Crystal River, Florida, for $35,500. The bleachers are supposed to arrive this week, Hinesley said.

Board members elected Travis Popham as the new board vice president to fill Kelley Dial’s unexpired term that ends in January. The vacancy was created last month when Dial took over as president following Linda Benton’s retirement.

New board member Tim Chason, who was appointed to finish Benton’s unexpired term, also was nominated but withdrew his name from consideration.

“I’m honored ... but with not being on the board this year, what I’d like to do is withdraw my candidacy, if you will, and look back at it in January,” he said. “I’m very appreciative.”

Dial also turned over her committee assignments — chair of the finance committee and member of the policy and curriculum committees — to Chason.

The board accepted the resignation of Bobby Howard, the new head baseball coach and physical education teacher at the high school, effective July 26. Howard was hired June 22 to replace Stuart Chester, who took the head coaching job at Buford High School, but resigned a month later due to issues with his retirement income.

