Pumphouse Players kick off 43rd season with ‘Beer for Breakfast’

In his debut directing experience with The Pumphouse Players, Joshua Lee Robinson will help the community theater group launch its 43rd season with “Beer for Breakfast.”



Opening Friday at 8 p.m., the comedy will be presented at The Legion Theatre, 114 W. Main St. in Cartersville.

“‘Beer for Breakfast’ is my first time working with The Pumphouse Players, and they have been incredibly welcoming to me during this experience,” Robinson said. “Directing their season opener has been exciting and I think this show is perfect for it. I believe you should start a theater season off with a show where the audience can kick back, laugh and have a good time, and ‘Beer for Breakfast’ does just that.

“Sean Grennan’s interpretation of a quintessential ‘guys night,’ where each guy is in the throws of his midlife crisis, makes for nothing but hilarity. I’ve never laughed more reading a script in a room by myself for the first time. Taking it from the pages to the stage has only made me laugh harder, and I think the audience will, too.”

Following its opening performance, “Beer for Breakfast” will continue Aug. 19, 25 and 26 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. Under Robinson’s direction, the play’s cast will feature Dan Rich as T.J., Duane Ellis as Richard, Michael Adamson as Mark and Donna Young as Jessie.

“A group of middle-age friends from college show up at a lake house hoping to recreate their glory days, filled with booze, disco and red meat,” Robinson said. “Their night takes a turn when one of their wives shows up with copious amounts of endive salad, feminism and an affinity for correcting grammar. Hilarity naturally ensues.

“Watching middle-age men attempt to re-enact their heyday with aching backs and cracking knees only makes for a good time. I think we can all empathize with what it feels like to get together again with old buddies — how some things don’t change at all and how others change completely.”

In addition to “Beer for Breakfast,” The PHP’s 43rd season will include the Edgar Allan Poe anthology, “Nightfall” in October; “Miracle on 34th Street,” which will be a joint production with Act I, in December; the romantic-comedy “No Sex Please, We’re British” in February; “Mauritius” in April; “Faith County; An Evening of Culture” in May; and “Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike” in June. Prior to The PHP’s season kicking off, The Legion Theatre highlighted the talents of area youth in Pumphouse Junior’s production of “Beauty of the Century” in late July.

“Every year, The Pumphouse Players request that their members and regular actors and crew send us submissions of plays that they would like to see or be a part of on The Legion Theatre stage,” said April Branham, PHP member at large and director of marketing. “Sometimes, we even have independent submissions of original works. The board of directors then organize a Play-Reading Committee, and this year was no exception. What this entails is forming a group of five or six volunteers who take the time to weed through the several submissions, and locate scripts that sound most conducive for our stage. The board then reads the script for each hopeful production, and narrows the selections down even further to seven or eight shows for the season.

“We strive to create a good balance of comedy and drama/tragedy throughout each season, as live theater has always entailed both. We also make it a point to include the following criteria for each season: a children’s play — for the Pumphouse Junior show, a Halloween-themed show for October, a Christmas/winter-holiday themed show for December and a romantic comedy for February. This season features all of those, as well as plenty of comedy, intrigue and even a Shakespeare-themed play that the Bard, himself, would find hilarious.”

To meet the need for an organized theater group, The Pumphouse Players was formed in 1975 by a small group of people, led by the late Don Kordecki. The troupe’s first production, “Mary, Mary” was presented in the offices of the abandoned First National Bank loan office on Main Street. The Pumphouse Players performed at several venues before finding a permanent home at The Legion Theatre in 1993.

“Every season is significant, as sadly, very few community theater groups withstand the test of time the way The Pumphouse Players have,” Branham said. “Only three years ago, we reached our 40-year milestone, and 50 will be here before we know it. We hope to have at least 43 more.

“... As always, The Pumphouse Players greatly appreciate any and all support, whether in the form of an annual or lifetime membership, a sponsorship or even from filling just one more seat in the audience. We would not be here if not for our patrons. On a personal note, I am so very honored to be a part of such a wonderful group of people. The Pumphouse Players have helped me to come — somewhat — out of my shell, as well [as] make several new friends and contribute my skills as an artist.”

Tickets for “Beer for Breakfast” are $18 for general admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://pumphouseplayers.com or call 770-387-2610.