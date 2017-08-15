Tuesday evening accidents cause delays on I-75

Two accidents occurred around the same time Tuesday evening, both on Interstate-75 northbound between mile markers 296 and 297.

One of those accidents involved a tow truck and a tractor trailer.

The male driver of the tow truck had facial trauma and arm injuries. He was transported to Floyd Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Another accident occurred when a truck struck a guardrail, and the driver was transported to Cartersville Medical Center after complaining of back pain.