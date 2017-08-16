Euharlee’s Lowry Mill project back on track

Project Manager Ron Goss told the Euharlee City Council at its Tuesday work session that the Lowry Mill project is ready to move forward.

“Lowry Mill was put out for bid and we went through the pre-bid process and found there were five vendors interested in bidding,” Goss said. “The bid process was suspended to get a little more supporting data,” he said. “All that was completed and those same five vendors are still interested in bidding.”

He said all bids have a calendar and the way this calendar falls, due to the time it has been on hold, the bid openings would be sent in late September, which would allow the council some time to decide whether to move forward with the project.

Burgess Mill, a grist mill operating along Euharlee Creek, was built around 1840, and was later sold to Daniel Lowry. The mill fell into disrepair in the 1940s, but in 2012, the city adopted a 20-year master plan for Euharlee’s downtown that included the mill and the iconic Euharlee Covered Bridge along with sites for potential restaurants, shops, a visitors center and a museum. A series of walking trails connecting the sites is included in the plan plus a number of green spaces and an amphitheater to be built into the hillside leading down to the mill.

Goss said the water wheel — 26 feet in diameter — would not be put out for bid because there is only one person in the United States that still builds big water wheels.

Councilman Joseph Turner asked how the wheel would be powered since the course of the creek couldn’t be altered due to environmental regulations. Goss said a pump would move water from the creek and let gravity take its course, a considerable savings in power consumption if an electric motor was used to turn the wheel.

Goss said the cost of the water wheel was lower than was originally expected.

City Manager James Stephens asked council to consider alowing the Girl Scouts to expand their use of the city hall commissary.

“The Girl Scouts have been utilizing the commissary on Thursday evenings,” he said. “But they have split into two troops and are asking us to allow each troop to use the commissary, one on Wednesday night and the other on Thursdays.”

Stephens also said he had been approached about renting the old museum for use as a hair salon and sought council’s feelings about the proposal.

“Well, I’m certainly not against bringing in extra revenue,” Mayor Dennis Thayer said. “It’s not being used and the longer it goes unused, the more maintenance is needed.”

Because it is a public place, the council agreed that it should be advertised for rent to avoid any conflicts.

Georgia law forbids city councils from voting during a work session, so votes will be taken at the next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at Euharlee City Hall.