Cartersville man leaves car rolling while he flees from police

According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office report, a man led police on a brief car and foot pursuit Sunday morning, ditching his car while it was still rolling before he was caught.

Police were in the area of Cassville Road and Parr Wade Road Sunday at around 10 a.m. when an officer observed a white Mercury Sable stopped in the turning lane of Parr Wade.

There was a female walking away from the vehicle going north on Cassville Road and a male getting into the driver’s seat.

One officer checked on the female, while another officer followed the man driving on Parr Wade, later identified as Lloyd Smith, of Cartersville.

According to the report, with the officer following the Mercury Sable, Smith passed another vehicle on a double yellow line at a high rate of speed.

The officer then activated the emergency lights and attempted to catch up to Smith’s car.

While in the area of the creek on Parr Wade Road, Smith’s car passed another car on a double yellow line at a high rate of speed.

Smith then ran a stop sign to turn onto Jones Mill Road and was driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

The car then turned on to Lusk Avenue and Smith exited the car while it was still rolling before he ran into a wooded area. After a brief foot chase, Smith was caught and the officer detected an odor of alcohol. The officer also noted Smith had slurred speech and could not carry on a conversation. Smith told the officer he had been drinking since 4 a.m. The car was later found still running in someone’s yard, but with no damage.

After Smith was detained, a Powerade bottle was found with liquor inside a small cooler in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Smith was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to obey a stop sign, two counts of improper passing on the left, fleeing police, willful obstruction of law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.