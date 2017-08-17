Georgia DOT unveils preliminary plans for Rome–Cartersville Development Corridor

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

The Highway 411 exit from Joe Frank Harris Parkway northbound at Mile Marker 14, just north of Mac Johnson Road. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

A public information open house to discuss the Georgia DOT’s new preliminary alternatives for the Rome-Cartersville Corridor (RCDC) is scheduled for Aug. 24.

The proposed project would provide a new connection between US 411 and I-75, allowing for improved mobility for commuters, residents and freight throughout Floyd and Bartow counties.

The RCDC would relieve congestion and enhance safety along the existing US 411/SR 20 to I-75 corridor.

The meeting will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, located at 501 Grassdale Road, Cartersville.

“The Georgia DOT strongly believes that, since this project is intended to serve the people of Bartow and Floyd counties, the ideas and preferences of these people are important and can make a difference in our planning process,” said DeWayne Comer, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in Cartersville. “This meeting will provide the public with another opportunity to view the proposed alternatives, ask questions and express their thoughts, preferences and concerns.”

The open house will be informal and the public is invited to attend anytime between 5-7 p.m.