Gold Standard Band to close out Music by the Tracks Saturday

Known for its “dynamic” concerts, The Gold Standard Band will wrap up this summer’s Music by the Tracks series. Set for Saturday, the show will be presented from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Downtown Depot Stage in Cartersville’s Friendship Plaza.

“This event is still growing, but we are very pleased by the response and how many people show up for it,” Cartersville Downtown Development Authority Manager Lillie Read said. “One of the things I enjoy most about the event is getting to talk to attendees, learn what brought them out for the evening and get their feedback about downtown. The consensus is that folks would love to see more music and more events downtown because they enjoy having something to do that is an easy drive from home and without all the associated hassles of leaving town.

“The Gold Standard Band is a dynamic party band with great vocals and super horns that play classic Motown, R&B, soul, Carolina beach music and oldies. It is made up of seasoned Atlanta-area musicians dedicated to bringing you the best music in their genre. They bring high energy to the stage and get the crowd [dancing], so we’re very excited to have them close out the event. We like to bring a wide range of styles and genres of music to downtown, so they seemed like a great choice to complement the other groups we’ve had for Music by the Tracks.”

Based in Atlanta, The Gold Standard Band consists of Frank Swindle, lead singer; Clark Johnson, vocals; Randall Walton, vocals; Jim Wojenski, lead guitar; Tom Estrada, bass guitar, vocals; Dustin Peterson, lead/bass guitar; Ben Taylor, keyboards; Richard Foxworth, drums; Gary Dixon, trumpet; Harry Bergwall, tenor saxophone and baritone saxophone; and Steve Weikle, tenor saxophone, alto saxophone and flute.

“We perform a lot of Motown, classic soul and Carolina beach music with a few newer songs mixed in,” Foxworth said. “It is a high-energy show with three fantastic singers out front, backed by horns and a tight rhythm section. All of the singers and musicians have been performing anywhere from 20 [to] 40 years. Some have toured nationally or regionally and have performed with, shared the stage with or recorded with the likes of Jimmy Buffett, The Tams, David Ruffin, Eddie Kendricks, The Shirelles, to name a few.

“GSB just released a new hit single, ‘I Struck It Rich,’ which we will perform Saturday. Every song is a dance song. ... We love meeting new folks who enjoy having a good time, singing along with us and dancing to the great music from the ’60s and ’70s. We find that these cities where we have played have great pride in their concert series, and we want to make sure we have performed at our best and that the crowd gets into the music.”

Along with live entertainment, the event will feature food for purchase by Julian’s Kitchen and Reformation Beer, courtesy of The Local Bar and Grill.

“Music by the Tracks has been a popular and growing event since its inception in 2016,” said Hannah Surrett, Cartersville DDA’s marketing and promotions coordinator. “It began because the DDA wanted to provide a consistent, fun and authentic event to attract more visitors downtown. We want downtown to be a hub of activity and vibrancy, and what better way to do that than host an event with fun for all age groups?

“... This event is still growing, but it continues to surprise me how many people show up for it. This is a once-a-month summer only concert series featuring bands, such as City Hotel and Georgia Mountain String Band; Aaron Gibson and Campbell Station; and now The Gold Standard Band. The concert series began on June 3, and is now coming to a close with the final concert on Aug. 19. We have received great feedback from attendees of the event, our vendors and musicians. We’re looking forward to continuing this event in years to come.”

For more information about the Music by the Tracks event, visit http://downtowncartersville.org or www.facebook.com/cartersvilledowntown or contact the Cartersville DDA at 770-607-3480.