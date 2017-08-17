Menu

Thieves smash and grab Adairsville Pawn Shop

Adairsville Police responded early Wednesday morning to a report of a burglary at Gold N Guns Pawn Shop, 7300 Adairsville Highway. Upon arrival, they discovered that thieves had broken the front glass door and escaped with 10 firearms and other items, mainly power tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony King at 770-773-7778, ext. 103.

