Woman sent to hospital after bitten by dogs

A woman was hospitalized Thursday morning when her own two dogs bit her multiple times, including on a hand she had recently had surgery on.

According to Bartow County EMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran, BCEMS crews responded to the incident at a residence off Kay Road. Once on the scene, the woman told EMS two dogs started fighting. When the woman tried to separate them, they began biting her.

According to the woman, she was bitten three times on the hands, and one of those bites was on the hand she had just had surgery on. Since the woman had the hand surgery done at Kennestone Hospital, the EMS crew transport her back to Kennestone.