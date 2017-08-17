BCSO accepting applications for Citizens Law Enforcement Academy

The Citizens Law Enforcement Academy allows Bartow County residents to experience a little taste of life as a law enforcement officer without actually having to go to the police academy.

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications from Bartow residents 18 and older for the fall academy that’s set to start next month.

Academy members will be exposed to all aspects of law enforcement duties, including firearms, personal safety, jail procedures, administrative duties, criminal investigations, patrol operations, 911 operations, court services, warrants and civil division, crime scene investigation, narcotics/K-9 and CPR certification.

Participants also will have the opportunity to ride along with deputies answering calls for service, respond with detectives conducting investigations related to a crime, work in the jail and take part in courthouse security.

Capt. Richey Harrell, departmental training office for BCSO, said the academy started “not long after the sheriff took office in 2001” as a way to give Bartow residents a “better understanding of what the sheriff’s office does on a day-to-day basis.”

“The sheriff wanted to develop a more positive relationship with the community and felt this would be a good way to do that,” he said. “We have had continuous positive feedback from the participants.”

The areas of law enforcement that academy participants get most excited about are the patrol division and the firearms training, Harrell said.

“Patrol because they enjoy being out and seeing the deputies interact with the public and firearms training because of being able to shoot several different types of weapons,” he said.

The upcoming program will meet every Tuesday and one Saturday between Sept. 12 and Nov. 7 in the training room of the BCSO headquarters at 104 Zena Drive in Cartersville.

All classes except the first and last ones run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and the Saturday class will be Oct. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The first class starts at 6 p.m. “because a tour is given, so it takes a little longer” and ends at 9:30 p.m., and the last class runs from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m., according to training division administrative assistant Beth Tidwell.

The only cost involved is $25 to receive a citizens academy polo shirt and $6 for a CPR certification card, but neither cost is mandatory. Money will be collected during the fifth week of class.

Those who finish the academy will participate in a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. at the BCSO headquarters.

“The department provides a meal for the participants, and they receive a certificate of completion as well as a shirt and their CPR card, if they so chose,” Harrell said.

They also receive another reward for finishing the academy.

“Upon completion of the program/graduation, each graduate is offered three ride-alongs — whichever division they choose,” Tidwell said. “This is the only way citizens are allowed to do ride-alongs now due to liability reasons.”

Applications can be obtained at the BCSO headquarters or emailed upon request by contacting Tidwell at 770-382-5050, ext. 6771 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Residents who want to qualify for the program must return their completed application for processing and background checks no later than noon Tuesday, Aug. 29.

“Upon completion of the application and background check, I contact the applicants and send them the full agenda,” Tidwell said. “We don’t release that until someone is accepted.”

Harrell said each program, offered twice a year in the spring and fall, generally has between 15 and 25 participants, and Tidwell said the organizers “like to keep it under 25 people.”

As of Wednesday, five applications had been returned so far, Tidwell said.

“I have emailed out 16 and don’t know if/how many have been picked up in person at the front window,” she said.