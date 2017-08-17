Litter enforcement takes center stage at Sept. 7 workshop

To help bolster litter enforcement in northwest Georgia, Keep Bartow Beautiful officials are promoting a training workshop Sept. 7.Ongoing from 8 a.m. to noon, the program will take place at LakePoint Sporting Community’s Champions Center, 261 Stars Way in Cartersville.

“The Litter Enforcement Workshop is a workshop for those in our community concerned about litter and illegal dumping, Georgia’s 2006 Comprehensive Litter Prevention and Abatement Act that addresses those issues, and how law enforcement, judges, elected officials and concerned citizens can address those issues in their community,” said Sheri Henshaw, executive director of Keep Bartow Beautiful. “This workshop is sponsored by Keep Bartow Beautiful in our ongoing efforts to fight litter and illegal dumping in our county and cities, our public parks, rivers and lakes, and along our roadways.

“In 2006, Georgia legislators came together to address a concern — how to tackle litter when the laws regulating litter and illegal dumping were hidden in various pieces of legislation and difficult to pull together. Also, each law was confusing as to fines, type of violation, who could administer a ticket, etc. Champions of this effort, including the Georgia DOT [Department of Transportation], spending hundreds of thousands of tax dollars each year to remove litter from state highways and interstates, and Keep Georgia Beautiful, with close to 80 local affiliates and a national campaign against litter, were both logical proponents of this new comprehensive bill. The effort pulled all the various bills into one place, and made these laws clear, concise and easy to both understand and administer.”

Receiving a grant from Keep Georgia Beautiful to present the Litter Enforcement Training Workshop, Keep Bartow Beautiful also is partnering with Bartow County government’s Georgia Initiative for Community Housing Program Committee and LakePoint Sporting Community to bring this program to fruition.

By attending the complimentary workshop, law enforcement will receive three hours of POST credits.

“We encourage all law enforcement officers to join us by registering for this workshop, as one great benefit of this law is that any law enforcement officer may make a litter case under this statute,” Henshaw said, referring to the 2006 Comprehensive Litter Prevention and Abatement Act. “This is so very important, because catching someone littering, placing an illegal sign or illegally dumping tires or other waste takes many eyes, not just two. Deputy Ken Ford is our ‘official’ litter control officer for Bartow County, and [he] works closely with both the Sheriff’s [Office] and Bartow County Solid Waste on such cases, as well as from referrals by other officers.

“But it is almost impossible to do what he is tasked with daily, which is to cover this huge county, the second largest in square miles in north Georgia with 470 square miles. And while we can all agree that education of the community’s citizens regarding littering is important, enforcement is part of that one-two punch. We have opened this free workshop up to all counties, especially those in the northwest Georgia region, as well as city police, Sheriff’s Department and code enforcement staff, state patrol and [Department of Natural Resources].”

As one of the workshop’s presenters, Ford will impart information to attendees looking to strengthen their litter enforcement program.

“I’m going to talk about how we tailored our ordinances to meet our needs in Bartow County, and I’m going to talk about the newly ordained tarp ordinance,” Ford said. “It goes on the same premises of the one that was ordained in 2006. But what we have done is made it more specific as far as what particular items to use to tie down objects in trucks. The old ordinance said just tarpaulins, but this one discusses cargo nets and tie down straps and things of that nature — being more specific so that citizens can understand.

“The goal is to keep the stuff in the bed of the truck. It’s a big issue. A lot of these bags, most of them you see on the side of the road ... when you drive through the county, they’re coming out of pickup trucks that don’t have secure loads.”

Along with law enforcement, Henshaw encourages elected officials, judges and residents to attend the workshop. Those interested need to pre-register by contacting Keep Bartow Beautiful at 770-387-5167 or emailing Henshaw at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

“Litter costs us all, in money, in beauty, in safety issues and in health,” Henshaw said. “By getting tough on litter and illegal dumping, we can improve the quality of life for all our citizens.

“Tossing a can from a car might seem like a small thing, but when hundreds do it, it has a big impact. Or that one person, uncaught, can continue to toss cans a hundred times. Most communities with a strong and comprehensive anti-littering effort see a reduction in other crimes, as well. This workshop will arm local governments and elected officials with tools to assist them in these efforts.”

For more information about the Litter Enforcement Workshop, visit Keep Bartow Beautiful’s page on www.bartowga.org.