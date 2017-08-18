BCSS receives Ford Next Generation Learning Community designation

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

For her help in developing the school system’s strategic plan, Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce CEO Cindy Williams receives an award of recognition from Bartow County School Superintendent Dr. John Harper and Paula Chaon of Ford Motor Co. Buy photo

It took a year, but the Bartow County School System finally reached an important goal this week.

The system received its designation as a Ford Next Generation Learning Community Tuesday afternoon at a celebration at the Bartow County College and Career Academy to mark the completion of its five-year strategic plan.

Ford NGL is nationally recognized for its unique approach to learning and is helping public schools become more career-oriented to better prepare students for college and professional success in the 21st century’s competitive global economy.

The Ford NGL-designated communities have demonstrated success through higher graduation rates, increased academic achievement, lower dropout rates and industry certifications earned in high school.

“This celebration is the culmination of months of collaboration and planning through a strategic-planning process,” Bartow’s Chief Academic Officer Dr. Kimberly Fraker said. “Last fall, we were made aware of an opportunity to enter into this process with our college and career academy. Understanding the value of the process and understanding that we had a need to go through this process as an entire school system, we elected to enter into the strategic-planning process with Ford Next Generation Learning Community as an entire school system, K-12, with a focus on the importance of education of all students in our school system.”

To earn the designation, three committees, or strands, made up of school system employees and board members, business and community leaders and post-secondary partners worked together to develop and carry out a five-year strategic plan designed to revitalize education in Bartow County.

“From my position as superintendent, I thought it was a fantastic process,” Superintendent Dr. John Harper said. “Thank all of you who were involved in that, and you’ll find that we’ll be a better school system from this process. The plan is on my desk. I refer to it consistently for the things that we do, and it’s been outstanding.”

Paula Chaon, national advocate and coach with Ford NGL, said the college and career academy model gives students an opportunity to excel through their passion.

“Their plan is laid out, and they’re juniors in high school,” she said. “But they have vision, and they have a direction because they’ve had guidance and exposure to the things that really excite them. So congratulations, because I know that that kind of work does not come from one, two or three people. It takes an entire village to make that work.”

The “beauty” of the model is that “all students have access to the opportunities that we’re talking about,” Chaon said.

“This isn’t just for some students, and that’s what I have to say is that our philosophy is this is for all kids and finding a way to get more and more students engaged earlier,” she said. “So in Bartow, when I saw the K-12 ... how early you go and with what rich and innovative programs to reach those young kids to say, ‘Think about this — this is something you could do’ where their skills and passions lie was awesome.”

The strategic plan is “not a program,” Chaon said.

“This is truly about transformation, and that transformation is how we deliver education — the hands-on opportunities and then the relationship between business and education, and it’s not just about saying, ‘Hey, we need more money for this,’” she said. “What we saw was there are opportunities for engagement, for rich involvement in the school from the business side, whether it’s an internship, whether it’s job shadowing, whether it’s bringing teachers into your business to experience a teacher externship, all fantastic ways to move this forward in terms of next steps and deepening those needs.”

But she said she knows from experience that “transformation isn’t easy.”

“You’re maybe a couple of years into it, and the pains will keep coming,” she said. “But I’ve always believed that anywhere worth going is never an easy path.”

Chaon said she was impressed by the “sheer number” of people who were willing to help develop the strategic plan.

“This is a community-engagement effort for transformation,” she said. “It’s a different model when the schools open their door and say, ‘Help us with the strategic plan.’ This community really stepped up. The sheer number of individuals that were engaged and stayed engaged through the entire process was amazing. It was just something that the whole entire community should really be proud of.

Representing Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who has championed the creation of college and career academies, Irene Munn said he is “committed to what you’re doing here.”

“We’re going to continue really making a difference for not only the economy in Bartow County, but really the most important thing you guys are doing is that you see success in your students, and their ability to get a well-paying job and go out and be successful in this community just makes all the difference in the world,” she said.

To end the celebration, Fraker presented certificates of recognition to the following board members and strand team leaders for their work on the project: BCSS employees Jason Dailey, Kevin Muldoon and D’John McNair; school board members Derek Keeney, John Howard and Anna Sullivan; BCCCA board members Rick Kollhoff and Janet Queen; community partners Cindy Williams, Melinda Lemmon and Amy Nation; and business partner Gary Wilson.

And Chaon presented Harper with the official designation award, making Bartow County the 26th community in the country to earn the designation.

The school system is now part of a national network supported by the Ford Motor Co. Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Co., that will help find resources to overcome any hurdles the system may face in the future.

Fraker said it “feels really good” to be done with the process, which was led by Ford NGL team member Thomas Suddreth.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment that we’ve really done a great thing,” she said. “I love that we have the plan in place, but ... now that schools are writing their school-improvement plans, we say, ‘How is it linked to the strategic plan?’ So, we have that anchor we needed to revisit. It’s been a relief to have that in place. It’s there so we have a focus, a clear focus on where we’re going, and if we start to stray, we bring it back to the plan.”

The three strands — transforming teaching and learning, transforming the secondary school experience and transforming business and civic engagement — were made up of 25, 28 and 34 members, respectively, and met as often as team leaders felt was necessary during the past year, Fraker said, noting they also had some virtual meetings.

System officials received the final version of the strategic plan at the end of the last school year but decided to wait for teachers to be back at work before rolling it out, she added.

The next step, Harper said, is to take the plan and “work through that heavy lifting.”

“We look at what the plan says to us, and we try to continue to raise the bar to execute what we said we’re going to do inside the plan,” he said. “Most strategic plans, unfortunately, we spend a lot of time getting done then they go on a shelf. This one is not that way. ... It helped reshape us as a school system. I think the biggest part of that was getting community input for that reshaping because most of the time, schools work in islands among themselves, and it was important for me for the community to be an active part of this whole thing.”