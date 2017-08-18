Downtown Cartersville 5K to benefit Backpack Buddies Aug. 26

In its first offering, the Downtown Cartersville 5K Road Race will raise funds and awareness for Backpack Buddies.Set for Aug. 26, the benefit will start on Church Street — in a parking lot between the county courthouse and Sam Jones Memorial United Methodist Church — and conclude at Friendship Plaza.

“The Downtown Cartersville 5K [Road] Race came about out of a partnership with Garth Gherardini with Modern Woodmen of America and Shane Barker with Anytime Fitness,” said Hannah Surrett, marketing and promotions coordinator for the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority. “The DDA was looking to offer a new type of event, and it just so happened that Garth knew that Shane was looking for a way to promote his business. From there, we got together to brainstorm event ideas and concluded a 5K would be the perfect fit.

“Garth does substantial charitable work in the community through his company, Modern Woodmen, and is heavily involved with the education system. Because of his involvement, he was aware of the Backpack Buddies cause and thought that was a great program to support. Our role in this race is primarily to facilitate event planning and logistics, so we’ve worked on things, such as getting the race route verified with GDOT [Georgia Department of Transportation], prepping downtown and promoting the event on our social media pages.”

Starting at 8 a.m., the 5K will be followed by a 1-mile run around 8:45 a.m. Race-day registration will begin at 7 a.m.

To participate, runners also can sign up in advance at downtowncartersville.org/events or www.active.com through midnight Aug. 24. For those who pre-register, entry costs will be $25 for the 5K race and $15 for the 1-mile event. Rates will increase by $10 on the day of the event.

“When the idea of a downtown race was presented to our program, we were ecstatic,” said Paula Womack, school social worker for Cartersville City Schools. “The vision for the Backpack Buddy Program has always been that it would be a community/volunteer driven program, not a school system program. The downtown authority and local businesses coming alongside the school system to feed hungry children on the weekends is a perfect fit.

“... The goal of the Backpack Food Program is to reduce hunger among school-aged children through the distribution of

easy-to-prepare food in children’s backpacks every Friday. The children return to school on Monday, ready to learn. The bags include two breakfasts, two lunches, three dinners and two snacks. The cost to feed a child per week is approximately $6 or $25 per month.”

Implemented in 2010, Backpack Buddies served 1,000 local students last school year.

“The homeless liaison in the county and I had a conversation in 2008 about beginning a food program for our students who were residing in local motels and hotels,” Womack said. “The dream became a reality in 2010 when the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia awarded a $5,100 grant to feed 60 students in the city and county.

“The program began as a pilot project in September and fed students through December 2010. With the help of the Church at The Well and The Bridge providing the manpower, children were fed. In its sixth year, the program fed 1,000 students in the city and county during the 2016-2017 school year.”