Dog Days of August underway at The Beach

The Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau is presenting Dog Days of August at George Washington Carver Park on Allatoona Lake.

Striving to increase visitation to the historic site, the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau is presenting Dog Days of August at George Washington Carver Park.

“The inspiration for Dog Days was my dogs,” said Ellen Archer, executive director of the local CVB, which has operated the venue since February 2017. “I took them and my granddaughters to the park last winter and the dogs enjoyed it more than the girls did. We want to attract new audiences to George Washington Carver Park, particularly from the metro area. We want the history to be known and appreciated, and we want to make the park self-sustaining through rentals.

“To attract new audiences, you really have to offer something that is not readily accessible to those audiences. Atlanta is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the nation with half the [population] owning dogs. People love their dogs, dogs love water, so it was a natural. Given the moniker Dog Days of August, this was just a natural. So, this month is a test case. We may move forward with creating a dog park on the property somewhere down the line. There’s 345 acres there — so room for everybody.”

Located at 3900 Bartow Carver Road in Acworth, George Washington Carver State Park was initially spearheaded by Tuskegee Airman John Atkinson, who served as Georgia’s first black state park superintendent. While the venue’s facilities already were available for groups or individuals to rent, its beach was reopened to the public for day use in 2014.

“George Washington Carver Park opened in 1950 as the first ‘Negro’ State Park in Georgia,” said Michele Sims, business development manager for the Cartersville-Bartow County CVB. “The park’s vision began in 1943 when Tuskegee Airman John Atkinson returned home as one of a million black World War II veterans who needed jobs, homes and a place to reconnect with family and friends; but, segregation laws barred blacks from public parks.

“Atkinson tried unsuccessfully to create a park for blacks in Atlanta. Then, as Lake Allatoona neared completion, Atkinson saw opportunity. The state had leased land there to create Red Top Mountain State Park. [Atkinson’s efforts helped convince] Gov. Eugene Talmadge to set aside 345 acres for a ‘Negro State Park.’”

She continued, “The park was the first Georgia State Park to be named for an African American, and Atkinson became the state’s first black state park superintendent. Simply known as The Beach from 1950 [to] 1975, George Washington Carver Park attracted visitors from across the South. Today, the park offers a swimming beach, playground, picnic areas, covered shelter, a boat ramp and a large indoor pavilion, which may be reserved for private events.”

As noted by Archer, the Dog Days of August campaign will help the local CVB decide if the park should be dog-friendly.

“Historically, it has not been [dog-friendly] and people have not been allowed to bring their dogs to the beach,” Archer said. “Still, leash laws apply — so technically you can swim with your dog [this month] but you’ll have to hold on to his leash in the water.

“There is a $5 day use fee for any vehicle going onto the grounds, except if the visitor is attending an event in the banquet hall. So, during Dog Days, if you bring a dog with you the day use fee is waived.”

For more information about George Washington Carver Park, call the local CVB at 770-387-1357 or visit http://visitcartersvillega.org.