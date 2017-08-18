GSP Dodge Charger defends title as America’s Best Looking Cruiser

It’s a repeat for the Georgia State Patrol.

For the second year in a row, the GSP’s Dodge Charger has won the Best Looking Cruiser Contest sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers and will be featured on the cover of the organization’s 2018 America’s Best Looking Cruisers wall calendar.

“We are thrilled with all the recognition we have received,” said Lanie Weathers, social media manager for the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s public information office. “Our car is a point of pride for all our current and retired troopers.”

The cruiser defended its title to become the first repeat winner for the contest, which saw the top honor go to Ohio in 2014 and West Virginia in 2015.

“We are proud of the Georgia State Patrol for their second year as the Best Looking Cruiser,” AAST Director of Operations Joan Breeding said. “They have developed a great network to get people to cast their vote.”

AAST conducted the fourth annual contest on its Facebook page, where voters were asked to “like” the photo of their choice for best cruiser out of 48 entries — Maryland chose not to participate and Hawaii doesn’t have a state police force — by 5 p.m. Monday.

The photo of GSP’s blue and orange patrol car — shot by Villa Rica Post 4 Cpl. John Trawick Jr. on a bridge in Brunswick — collected 25,242 “likes,” far eclipsing last year’s winning total of 18,174 votes, according to AAST.

Georgia received 3,606 more votes than second-place West Virginia, which ended up with 21,636 “likes.”

“It was exciting to see the number continue to rise,” Weathers said. “We surpassed the number of votes from last year by more than 7,000.”

Overall, the cruisers in the contest received almost 300,000 “likes” — up from 220,464 last year — and reached 2.2 million people, Breeding said.

“AAST is happy to facilitate this contest where Facebook followers choose the winner,” she said. “The response to the contest this year is amazing. It shows great support of state troopers across the country.”

The next 12 top vote-getters, which will be featured inside the full-color calendar, were second place, West Virginia State Police; third place, Minnesota State Patrol; fourth place, Tennessee Highway Patrol; fifth place, North Carolina State Highway Patrol; sixth place, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency; seventh place, Kentucky State Police; eighth place, Oregon State Police; ninth place, Delaware State Police; 10th place, Massachusetts State Police; 11th place, Ohio State Highway Patrol; 12th place, Michigan State Police; and 13th place, Pennsylvania State Police.

“All of the photos that were submitted by each state agency were outstanding, and we greatly appreciate their participation in the contest,” Breeding said. “AAST is looking forward to next year’s contest.”

The calendar will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org beginning Oct. 1.

Net proceeds from the sale will benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.