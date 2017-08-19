Celestial Wonder: Tellus offers unique look at near total solar eclipse Monday

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Tellus Science Museum part-time educator Bob Finger, right, and the venue’s Astronomy Program Manager David Dundee, both wearing eclipse-viewing glasses, look toward a bright light to see how Monday's celestial wonder will appear when wearing proper eye protection. Buy photo

Referring to the celestial sighting as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, David Dundee and Bob Finger are gearing up to provide Tellus Science Museum’s patrons with in-depth coverage of Monday’s near total solar eclipse.

Gathering in the theater from 1 to 4 p.m., the Cartersville venue’s audience will be treated to a live broadcast of Dundee — Tellus’ astronomy program manager — from the total eclipse zone in South Carolina, while his coworker will be on-site, imparting additional information.

“My primary duty is to share details with our visitors about the eclipse as the event unfolds,” said Finger, a part-time educator at Tellus. “We will be getting video feeds from our remote viewing site and from other sources, like NASA. I feel a little like a sports announcer giving play-by-play live coverage of the eclipse and explaining what is happening in space, on Earth and the moon, as well as enjoying the pure excitement of this event that many people only experience once in their lifetime.

“... We will not get total eclipse of the sun as we are a little south of the region of totality. But, we will have quite a show here at Tellus as we will have around 97 percent of totality. While we likely won’t see stars, it will be twilight-like lighting.”

For Finger, sharing this phenomenon with others will be a “fun” experience.

“I am particularly excited as this is the first eclipse where I will have access to such advanced equipment and data feeds,” Finger said. “The first time I viewed an eclipse, a pinhole in a cardboard box projector was my viewer. My hope is to use our technology to show the wonder of this event to our guests.

“For some, this might be the only time in their lifetime they will get to see this wonder of nature. For children, it may spark a hidden desire to learn more about our world and universe.”

In his broadcast, Dundee will team up with WSB-TV Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns to share insights on their observations in South Carolina, as well as details and historical information about eclipses in general.

“I am very excited to be able [to] not only see and experience, but to be able to share it with lots of folks at Tellus and beyond is a real treat,” Dundee said. “... The WSB-TV team wanted to have a meteorologist on-site in the path of totality, one on-site at Tellus and one in the studio. We talked about who would go where, where the best place for me would be and how we could make sure our Tellus guests would get a quality experience. After some thought, we decided South Carolina would be a good location based on weather patterns for this time of year. We wanted to avoid any region too mountainous, as those areas can have lingering clouds in August and would prohibit our view. Our plan is to be as mobile as possible, since weather can change quickly.

“While we are on location, we will be sending live video back to the museum, as well as for WSB-TV’s broadcast. As often as possible, we will do exclusive ‘break-ins’ for our Tellus audience, always making sure they don’t miss a thing. In addition to WSB-TV’s news crew, we will have our own camera technician who will capture phenomena one could only see in the path of totality,” he said, adding their coverage also will be aired nationally by ABC affiliate stations.

Titled Solar Eclipse Over Tellus, the museum’s event also will feature planetarium shows, and viewings in the observatory and through smaller specially-equipped telescopes on the venue’s grounds. Open to the public, the offering is free for museum members and included in regular admission to Tellus for nonmembers.

“A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun and it casts a shadow on Earth,” Finger said. “When the moon and sun appear to be about the same size in the sky, and when their distances from Earth are lined up just so, we get a total eclipse. The distance of the moon from Earth is critical for a total eclipse to happen.

“The greatest significance of this eclipse is that it is the first total solar eclipse to pass entirely over the United States in 99 years. This last happened on June 8, 1918. This eclipse will start in Oregon and continue over the United States until it ends in South Carolina. ... Here in the Cartersville area, we will see first contact about 1:04 p.m., the maximum coverage will be around 2:35 p.m., and the last contact will be about 4 p.m. Remember, only about 97 percent coverage will be visible.”

Situated at 100 Tellus Drive, Tellus — an expansion of the former Weinman Mineral Museum — opened in January 2009 and became a Smithsonian affiliate during its first year.

Along with The Collins Family My Big Backyard hands-on science gallery, the 120,000-square-foot museum is comprised of three main galleries — Science in Motion, The Weinman Mineral Gallery and The Fossil Gallery — a 120-seat digital planetarium and observatory.

“We have been planning for this eclipse for more than a year,” said Shelly Redd, Tellus’ director of marketing. “We knew that there would be a lot of excitement around this one since we are so close to totality. We have received many phone calls, emails and social media posts from the media and general public. We don’t mind answering those — in fact, we are glad to be at the top of everyone’s list when they are looking for expert astronomy information.

“... Our mission is to educate. This is one of those events that has piqued the interest of many, so it’s been fun for us to teach such a large audience about astronomy. We are expecting a great turnout in terms of visitation for eclipse day. We’ve hosted similar events in the past and had great visitation from all around the state, including guests from Tennessee and Alabama. I would guess we may have fewer guests from Tennessee this time, since they would be driving away from the path of totality. This kind of once-in-a-lifetime event draws attention from people of all ages.”

While supplies last, Tellus staff will disperse complimentary solar eclipse viewing glasses during Monday’s event. Urging people to follow safety precautions, Redd underscored the significance of properly observing the celestial wonder.

“We really want to stress how important it is for everyone to view the eclipse safely,” Redd said. “Lots of people have purchased solar viewing glasses, but there are only a few vendors that make the ones that are approved by the American Astronomical Society for viewing. Be sure you have the right ones. Also, even with proper eye protection, you should take precaution in making sure you put your glasses on before looking at the sun, and then look away from the sun before removing your glasses. To me, the most critical piece of information that I can offer you is to be sure you prepare and supervise your children when viewing. Remind them to not peek around the filters of the glasses.

“If you can’t make it to Tellus’ watch party and you weren’t lucky enough to obtain a pair of viewing glasses, there is still a way for you to observe the eclipse. We have a wonderful and quick tutorial on our YouTube and Facebook page for how to build a pinhole viewer. You can easily construct one in less than five minutes with materials you likely already have around your home.”

For more information about the museum and its Solar Eclipse Over Tellus event, call 770-606-5700 or visit http://tellusmuseum.org.