Bartow Bio: Cook splits time between teaching art and playing music

Russell Cook is a man of many talents.

By day, he’s an assistant professor of art at Georgia Highlands College’s Cartersville campus, where he started teaching in 2007 because it’s a “good place to work.”

But the rest of the time, he plays in a band with his wife and is a dad to his two kids.

Name: Russell Cook

Age: 41

Occupational title: Assistant professor of art

City of residence: Ranger

Education: Master of Fine Arts from Georgia State University, Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Georgia

Family: Wife, Cameron; two children, ages 8 and 13

DTN: What do you enjoy most about being an art professor and why, and what do you like least about it and why?

RC: I love working with the students and their ideas and getting to expand the conception of art for a new class each semester. My least favorite thing is paperwork.

DTN: When and how did you get interested in art, and what media do you use in your work?

RC: I’ve been drawing since I could hold a pencil, like a lot of people. I just kept doing it. I have a degree in drawing and painting and one in drawing, painting and printmaking. For both of those, I did a lot of constructed sculpture as well and a lot of found-object sculpture. Today, pretty much everything I do could be considered mixed media in some way. I don’t put too many boundaries on which form it takes.



DTN: When did you and your wife start your band, and why did you want to do that?

RC: We met in 1997 in Athens when her band was looking for a guitar and mandolin player. We hit it off and played in a couple of bands together before getting married and moving to California. Before we left, we made some recordings of our songs and sent them back as Christmas presents. I guess our recordings made the rounds with our friends and their friends, and we found a lot of support for our music when we moved back. We have been playing since.



DTN: How would you describe your music, and how did you develop the sound of it?

RC: We’re songwriters. I think the sound of the music developed by playing songs we like. Our music borrows from old country, bluegrass, folk, blues, swing, jazz – just traditional American music. There’s a lot of overlap in those styles, and if you’re lucky, you get to add a little bit to that tradition as it carries forward. The best parts of those traditions still grab the ear today, and of course, we approach it as people living in the 21st century. There’s a great interview with composer Phillip Glass in which he says that artists develop a style by making work. The more you make work, the more problems you run into, and your solution to those problems, when they arise again, such as how do you get from chord A to chord C or how much is too much of the color red, is what comes to be known as your style. You just make work and learn from it.



DTN: What do you enjoy most about playing music and why?

RC: There’s a really good energy in playing music. We have a dog that loves to go to wherever someone’s playing and lie down and close her eyes. There’s music for dancing, music for listening to by yourself. Recorded music is also a good way to connect with people or memories that you’re not able to be close to otherwise.



DTN: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what is the one thing you most look forward to accomplishing?

RC: Not really. I could go at any time and be OK with that.

DTN: If you weren’t an art professor or musician, what do you think you’d be doing as a career and why?

RC: Well, I used to be a carpenter and an art writer, and I worked in a foundry. I always wanted to be an architect. Or I used to think maybe I could run a service station and paint pictures when it was slow. That’s probably not the best business plan, though. I’ll stick to what I do.