The Prodigal: Adairsville actor lands leading role in ‘The Heart of Man’

For Adairsville resident Justin Torrence, landing the role of the Prodigal in “The Heart of Man” is a “blessing.”

Directed by Eric Esau, the PG-13-rated film is a dramatization of the Bible’s Prodigal Son parable, interlaced with documentary-style interviews with individuals sharing their struggles and recovery efforts. Shot in Hawaii, “The Heart of Man” poses the question, “What if our shame was a bridge, not a barrier?”

“This role was such a gift to have as my first role as leading actor in a feature film,” 36-year-old Torrence said. “It can happen to [an] actor easily, and does often, that they get pigeonholed as being able to play only a certain type of character based on some of their early work. I have the fortunate circumstance of hoping that happens to me.

“Playing someone who is a sort of symbol of every man — and in the case of this story, all of humanity — is exactly where I’d want to find myself as an actor in coming projects. Those are the guys who most often get to play the hero, someone who fights for good and overcomes the odds. I love telling stories of hope and triumph, so having this be my first large role is an amazing gift and blessing.”

Instantly knowing it was a role he wanted to pursue, Torrence’s character is at the center of the film’s narrative, displaying a myriad of emotions without saying a word.

“My character, the Prodigal, has a rich life in an Eden-like world,” Torrence said. “Nothing is missing from his life. He is loved by his father and those around him. The character takes a journey into darkness when he is led away from his picturesque life by a siren who seems to be offering something better. The character finds himself far from home, trapped by the deceptive siren, needing rescue.

“Portraying this character as truthfully as possible required me to enter, as much as I could, into every desperate story I could imagine humans experiencing. Although the process was daunting, I knew it would pay off in the end if I were able to do it well. I drew from my own experiences of chasing things that weren’t life-giving as well as remembering stories I’d heard of others over the years. My goal was for every viewer — whether man or woman, young or old — to see themselves, their own story, at some moment while watching the Prodigal. If someone can see themselves in a story, relate to it in some way, they can also see themselves experiencing the same outcome as the character they’re watching. In this case, we want people to know that, no matter how far they feel from God’s love, they, too, are in the middle of being rescued by a father that never stops pursuing us.”

Finding Torrence’s performance impressive, Jason Pamer — producer and writer for “The Heart of Man” — remarked on the actor’s ability to present a realistic portrayal of the Prodigal.

“Justin embodied all of humanity in his performance,” Pamer said. “To do that with no lines is quite a feat. He pulled it off and that’s a testament to his preparation and talent. He went to a place that tapped into the universal nature of our humanity — the struggle, the desire to be known, the hope for freedom.

“I was so impressed, day in and day out with how much effort he brought to the role, how much he left on set every day. He went all out. He did almost all of his own stunts as well, which brought a realism and depth to his performance.”

Looking for Bartow County to feature the largest audience in the nation, Torrence is appealing to the local church community and area residents to view the film in groups, purchasing blocks of tickets by emailing him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . “The Heart of Man” will be released in select cinemas, including AMC Cartersville 12, for one night — Sept. 14.

“The [Cartersville theater] wasn’t originally slated to be one of the almost 600 theaters carrying the film for the Sept. 14 — only that date — special screening event,” Torrence said. “I had this idea that I wanted Bartow County to have the largest screening attendance in the country. Not just for ticket sales, but because I truly believe the message of this film will change the life of everyone who sees it. I want to see that happen in my hometown. So I called the distributor and basically threw out an optimistic idea that I thought we could see a couple thousand people show up in Cartersville to see this film. They bit, and so it’s coming to Cartersville.

“I hope that pastors in Bartow will see this as an amazing opportunity to have people experience something real, very deep inside of them. Something that will spark a true revival. I’d love to get emails from a few churches saying they want to book out an entire screen, just to give the tickets away to people that may not even believe in Jesus. And not just pastors, but any and every one saying, ‘I want to go, not just with my spouse or close friend, but with my neighbors and everyone I know in town.’ I hope instead of buying two or four tickets, people will buy 20 and bring a whole group. Experience this thing together, so that they can go around in the following years reminding each other that ‘God loves you, and he likes you.’”

Encouraging others to see this film, the Rev. David Franklin — Bartow Baptist Association’s associational missionary — shared its message was well received during an advanced viewing for area religious leaders at his office Thursday.

“It is a very, very real dramatization of what it’s like to be drawn to something when you’ve got everything,” Franklin said. “So it really does a good job with that Prodigal Son [parable]. Several of the people that saw it yesterday commented that it’s very, very realistic and that it’s going to really touch people’s hearts.

“Because of the documentary part of it where people are giving testimonies, it’s something that would be for adults and older teens. Everybody there said that it was ... well done, and it was very powerful.”

Like Torrence, Pamer hopes the film will have a positive impact on audiences, in that they will see a “kind and winsome” God.

“I was coming to the end of a film, ‘Rape For Profit’ — executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, a film focusing on the demand side of sex trafficking in a major U.S. city — men. At the same time, there was a team filming the same thing internationally, in places like [Southeast] Asia, South Africa, etc. They found men at the center of this atrocity.

“Our teams were introduced by a mutual friend who had been a part of both projects, and it was then that we [began] to focus on the deeper issue — the roots, or the hearts of men. The fruit of the tree, the illicit sexual behaviors, were always going to be the same if the roots were not addressed. So, we sought to make a film that appealed to the hearts and minds of men and women. Exposing shame and the lies that we have believed for a long time.”

He continued, “I hope that people [viewing the film] taste the freedom that we have access to — freedom from the shame, from the lies and behavior management that is so easily grabbed on to. I hope that people see the face of the father, some for the first time, in a light that is kind and winsome. One that is inviting us to the ‘better yes’ and less interested with the ‘don’t do this or that.’”

For more information on “The Heart of Man,” visit http://heartofmanmovie.com.