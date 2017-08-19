Both school systems excited about Monday’s solar eclipse

Schools in the Bartow County and Cartersville districts are geared up for this week’s rare astronomical event.

Students in both systems will have a variety of options for viewing the first near-total solar eclipse in their lifetime Monday between 2:30 and 2:40 p.m. A 97 percent eclipse of the sun should be visible in Cartersville at roughly 2:35 p.m. and should last about two minutes.

All Bartow County schools will be live streaming the event for students, but parents who want to check out their kids after 11:30 a.m. so they can view the eclipse firsthand will be given an excused absence.

Cartersville students have three options for viewing the eclipse: going outside with a teacher, watching the live stream on TV or leaving school early to experience it with family.

Students who are checked out at noon or later will receive an excused absence and will not be penalized in regard to their perfect attendance or exam exemption.

Those who remain at school have two choices for viewing.

With written parental consent, students in grades 3-12 will be allowed to go outside with a teacher to view the eclipse with approved glasses.

“We’ve got a lot of teachers excited about doing this,” Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley said at the Aug. 10 work session. “We’re excited about it, and we hate to miss this opportunity, but we want parents to say it’s OK.”

Hinesley said the “easy way” for the school system to handle the eclipse would’ve been to not allow anybody to go outside to observe it.

“But we did think it was important that we give parents an opportunity to let their child experience it,” he said. “We’re going to take every precaution we can. Teachers, science teachers in particular, want their kids to go out.”

Students who have to remain inside, including all pre-K through second-graders, will watch the event as it’s streamed live on TV.

“Channel 2 has a three-hour special that will be streaming, I think, in relationship with Tellus [Science Museum] so this will be an instructional opportunity,” Hinesley said.

School dismissal times also are being affected by the eclipse.

“Bartow County School System will delay dismissal of elementary students on Aug. 21 by 30 minutes to help ensure better supervision during the eclipse and a safe dismissal of students,” Superintendent Dr. John Harper said in a release.

Elementary dismissal time will be 3:05 p.m., and middle and high school bus routes will begin at 4:05 p.m. Middle and high school car riders and high school drivers will be dismissed on the normal schedule.

All Cartersville schools will delay dismissal by 45 minutes.

Schools have spent the past week getting ready for an event that hasn’t occurred in Georgia in at least 63 years.

According to an article on Newsweek magazine’s website, the last three total solar eclipses took place in February 1979, July 1963 and June 1954 but were not visible in Georgia. The next one for Georgia, Aug. 12, 2045, will be a total solar eclipse that passes over the West Coast down to the Southeast coast.

A sampling of some of the pre-eclipse activities taking place in Bartow County schools last week included making models, reading books, watching videos and participating in hands-on labs.

“All schools have been provided with resources and information to be used with students,” Chief Academic Officer Dr. Kimberly Fraker said. “The Bartow County School System has a Discovery Education Science Techbook for grades K-8 which has specific resources for this event, and our teachers and students also have access to other digital resources regarding the eclipse through Science in Context provided by Gale Cengage Learning Resources, housed within our Follet Library Management System available online.”

• Euharlee Elementary — The fourth-grade language arts teacher read “The Moon Book,” an interactive read-aloud book by Gail Gibbons, and focused on grammar and writing instruction while integrating science content. Students were given assignments like writing a legend about the moon and a webpage description about solar eclipse safety.

• Kingston Elementary — Students explored the science behind the solar eclipse by visiting learning centers set up in the media center. Activities included making a model of the moon and earth’s orbit, sorting the planets of the solar system, playing a solar Scrabble game, reading books about the eclipse and visiting the NASA Space Zone online.

• Middle schools — Sixth-graders watched PBS and NOVA videos to learn more about eclipses. Seventh-grade teachers set up stations with hands-on labs for students to complete Monday before watching the eclipse live stream.

• Cass High — Students used “Get Eclipsed: The Complete Guide to the American Eclipse” by Pat and Fred Espenek as a resource for the science and history of solar eclipses, fun facts for the family, safe viewing helpful hints, maps and diagrams as well as information on partial eclipses in other countries. They also participated in schoolwide informational activities that led up to watching the live stream Monday.

• Woodland High — The health care science technology program explored the question “Does viewing a solar eclipse cause any health effects, and how is the eclipse viewed safely?” Students researched the effects of a solar eclipse on the human body, especially the eyes; listed symptoms of effects on the body; compiled an eye-damage fact sheet regarding the eclipse; listed treatments for eye damage; listed examples of safe ways to view a solar eclipse; and defined vocabulary terms. They created informational flyers or brochures to post and distribute throughout the school to inform the student body of the potential effects of the solar eclipse and also designed a pinhole viewing apparatus.

In Cartersville, the elementary school collaborated with Eyeworks on eclipse safety seminars for all students Thursday morning, and teachers were issued resources, including some from the Teacher Resource Center at Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, and live-streaming links.

The middle school had an eclipse-safety assembly, also presented by Eyeworks, for each grade Thursday afternoon.

At CHS, any student who stays at school Monday but does not go outside to view the eclipse will report to the auditorium to watch the live broadcast that David Dundee, astronomy program manager at Tellus, will be doing on Channel 2.