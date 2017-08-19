Cartersville recognizes Tallatoona 50th anniversary

The Cartersville City Council opened their Thursday meeting by reading a proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Tallatoona Community Action Partnership that was formed in 1967. Tallatoona CAP “attempts to meet the needs of people living in poverty by assisting low income people and families to acquire useful skills through education, career pathways, job training and life skills development to succeed in life and empower them to achieve economic independence and security,” the proclamation read.

Council heard a first reading of a recommendation by the Planning and Development Department to align the city’s alcohol ordinance with changes in state law that allows alcohol to be manufactured and consumed on the same site with some limitations. The passage would allow Anheuser-Busch to hold an upcoming event in September. The amendment adds a new definition – brewpub — to mean any restaurant in which beer or malt beverages are manufactured or brewed except package sales, which do not count towards the required point of alcohol sales at the restaurant.

Cartersville fire Chief Scott Carter Respectfully requested an amount not to exceed $24,500 to pay for the annual firefighter physicals.

“These physicals provide the annual required fitness clearance documentation and assist in monitoring the overall health and well being of department personnel,” Carter said. “There are limited organizations that can provide this type of exam on-site and after a review by our department’s health and safety committee, we are requesting approval to continue with Site-Med, which is based in Kennesaw.”

Carter added that the two-phase physical testing provides a physician to monitor firefighters for a year and provide assistance to the department along with human resources should issues arise.

“The cost for these base physicals will be $285.00 per firefighter which is an increase of $15.00 per firefighter over last year,” Carter said. “The total base physical price will be $20,235, but after the base physicals are completed, some additional testing may be required for the hazardous materials response team and others that may show certain cardiac markers that require follow-up for clearance.”

Council approved the request.

Parks and Recreation introduced an idea to allow sponsorship of the new scoreboards for Dellinger Park. A sponsorship agreement created by the city attorney established a fee schedule for sponsorship. The department also requested $13,225 to purchase seven decorative concrete security light poles for the park — six to replace existing poles and one to be added to the security light system.

Council approved a request from the police department to purchase five patrol vehicles from Robert Loehr Dodge for $23,453 per vehicle or $117,270 total. The police department also requested $23,512 per vehicle, $47,024 to purchase two CID vehicles from Robert Loehr Dodge.

The total amount for all of the vehicles is $164,294 with $43,906 paid from the city’s insurance account.

With the addition of equipment — lights, siren, cage, computer, in-car camera — the department asked for an amount not to exceed $240,000 with five vehicles to be paid from DEA funds and the other two vehicles paid from the property and casualty funds as replacements for wrecked vehicles.

In other business, council:

• Authorized the sale of a 1993 line truck from the electric department at auction with the J.J. Kane Auction in Villa Rica, a company that specializes in construction and utility equipment.

• Approved the transfer of .32 acres owned by the city to Bartow County to construct an above-ground fueling station for county vehicles.

• Reappointed Larry Gregory to the Historic Preservation Commission and appointed Becky Carr to a seat previously filled by Daneise Archer.

• Approved a request from Parks and Recreation for $31,541 to purchase a prisoner work van from Wade Ford.

The Cartersville City Council will meet on Thursday, Sept. 7, at City Hall for a work session beginning at 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m.