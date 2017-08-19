BCSO investigator reluctantly accepts Life Saving Award

Investigator Megan Kincer stood behind a podium on Aug. 11 at the Bartow County’s Sheriff’s Office on Zena Drive, facing two TV cameras pointed directly at her and several more voice recorders aimed that way.

She was noticeably uncomfortable, and said as much.

“Media makes me really nervous. I’m so sorry.”

However, in the face of real pressure — like when she performed CPR and saved a man from potentially drowning on June 24, or when she performed the Heimlich maneuver on her choking son just a few weeks later — Kincer was as cool as a cucumber.

“It was really fast,” Kincer said of the June 24 incident. “I didn’t have to stop and think of what I should do. It really did come naturally.”

As BCSO Sgt. Jonathan Rogers read off why all the media was there — “Because of her quick actions..., the man survived” — she looked down at the floor, quiet with arms folded.

Rogers proceed to explain how Kincer was at her niece’s graduation party on June 24 when she heard someone say, “He’s in the water.” She walked outside to see what was going on and discovered a 70-year-old man had fallen in a pond.

Her brothers-in-law, Lance Nordall and Shane Davis, pulled the unresponsive man out of the water.

At that point, Kincer was told by a relative to “do something.”

“I looked at him and thought ‘There’s no way,’” Kincer said.

Well, actually, there was a way, but the likelihood of a positive outcome was slim. According to the American Heart Association, only 5 percent of people in that situation survive.

Kincer herself had performed CPR before, but had never succeeded in reviving the patient.

“I had him laying down flat. I started chest compressions. I did it for awhile and Lance would spell me,” Kincer described. “It took EMS probably less than 10 minutes to get there, but it feels like forever when you’re doing that and you have tons of people watching.”

A joyous occasion suddenly turned critical, and the entirety of the graduation party watched as Kincer revived the man, and the color in his face and his pulse returned right as EMS arrived.

“I remember looking up later and I could see a lot of people standing up behind me and on the deck above us,” Kincer remembered. “I think there was just a big sense of relief.”

That was the incident the media had gathered for at the Bartow County’s Sheriff’s Office, because Kincer had received the Life Saving Award from the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum.

“We wanted to reach out and find out what award we could give her in recognition of her efforts, and we stumbled across [the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum],” Rogers said. “They responded back excited about this. Not only are they awarding her, but they are going to do a magazine story on her and include some of the media coverage as well, and we’re excited about that and proud of it.”

She is the first and only employee of BCSO to ever receive the award, but the real reward for her life-saving skills would come just a few weeks later.

While eating dinner with her father, stepmother and 4- and 9-year-old sons, Kincer admonished her 9-year-old for not cutting his food, something many mothers had done before.

But what made that day different, just a few weeks removed from saving a 70-year-old man’s life, the moment called for her to save her son’s.

“I heard my stepmother say, ‘He’s really choking.’ And I looked over and was like, ‘He’s really choking,’” Kincer said. “... So I grabbed him up out of the chair, gave three good maneuvers, and just like in the movies, the chicken comes right out.”

Kincer makes light of the moment now, but the magnitude of the incident hit home soon after.

“I think, with him, afterwards, it was at the end of dinner when we were leaving,” Kincer said. “It was like ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and I think it kind of hit him too, how scary it was.”

Of course, at the press conference, Kincer didn’t bring up the incident of saving her son, and she wouldn’t elaborate on the bleak 5-percent statistic. Her colleagues brought it up to stress the significance of Kincer’s achievements.

Kincer quickly deflected the conversation to the importance of CPR and the heroism of her brothers-in-law for pulling the man out of the pond.

In doing so, Kincer became the best kind of hero, a reluctant one. Because reluctant heroes aren’t looking for awards or recognition. They help people for a completely selfless purpose, and like Kincer, are always deflecting the credit to something or someone else.

“I’m rather uncomfortable with [the media attention],” she said to conclude the press conference. “It’s a special day. It’s a special award. But I want people to understand that I did have other people with me and I did have help.”