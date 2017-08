22-year-old’s body recovered Monday on Lake Allatoona

RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Bartow County Fire and Rescue personnel, left, and Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers search Sunday afternoon for the body of a drowning victim in Allatoona Lake at Red Top Mountain Park. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Twenty-two-year-old Gerardo Soto Jr., of Chicago, Illinois, drowned Sunday at Red Top Mountain Beach.

Soto’s body was recovered just before noon on Monday near the Red Top Mountain State Park swimming area on Allatoona Lake.

He was located by DNR Game Wardens using sector scan sonar, identified by a remote operated underwater vehicle and recovered soon afterward.

Soto had been seen in the swimming area early Sunday afternoon. A short time later, he was reported missing. Game Wardens began searching immediately and until dark.

They resumed the search at 7:30 a.m. Monday.