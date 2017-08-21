Work to begin soon on replacing bridge on US 41

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Highway 41, looking north, at the current bridge over Old Highway 41, approximately four miles south of Adairsville.

Work could begin soon on replacing the bridge on State Route (SR) 3/US 41 over Old Highway 41 in Bartow County.

Georgia DOT has just awarded a contract to Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. of Charleston, Tennessee, valued at nearly $4 million for a construction project to replace the bridge on US 41 at this location.

The project includes 0.644 miles of bridge construction and approaches on SR 3/US 41 over Old Highway 41, four miles south of the city of Adairsville. The new bridge will be constructed directly adjacent to the existing bridge on the eastern side of SR3/US 41. This will allow for US 41 to remain open during construction.

The old bridge was built in 1949. It has been deemed structurally deficient by Georgia DOT bridge inspectors and recommended for replacement.

This bridge replacement project is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2019, at a construction cost of $3,999,972.

Further information on construction and detouring traffic off the local road of Old Highway 41 for this project will be forthcoming before work begins.