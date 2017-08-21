Woman’s home burglarized while she was asleep

A woman told police her house in Taylorsville was burglarized Thursday while she was asleep, and several items were stolen, including a firearm.

According to the police report, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Macedonia Road Thursday just before 10 a.m.

A woman told police she said she went to bed at 1 a.m., and when she woke up, she found her back door open and her dogs outside.

She said there was damage to the back door and several boxes inside her residence had been searched, including in her bedroom, while she was asleep.

A responding officer observed that the back door had been damaged and several boxes inside the residence had contents on the floor.

Among the missing items were four bottles of prescription drugs, drill attachments, the woman’s wallet with a social security card, a driver’s license and a credit card and a Ruger firearm.

There were no suspects at the time of the report.