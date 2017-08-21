OCC Countdown Event set for Aug. 29

Looking to expand its Bartow County efforts, Operation Christmas Child will hold a countdown event Aug. 29. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the gathering will be presented at Cartersville First Baptist, 241 Douthit Ferry Road.

“Anyone that loves packing a gift-filled shoebox for needy children can come and learn about new changes for 2017 and also anyone that would be the point of contact for an individual, community group or a church group,” said Jan Burkett, Operation Christmas Child’s church relations team member. “We will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 upstairs in the Loft and will enjoy videos, personal shoebox stories from the recipients, how to follow your box, how to volunteer at the Atlanta Processing Center and lots more great information.”

A project of Samaritan’s Purse — an international Christian evangelism and relief organization — Operation Christmas Child is seeking 12 million shoebox gifts from donors during its National Collection Week, Nov. 13 to 20.

According to a news release from Samaritan’s Purse, “Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 146 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

“In 2017, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 12 million children in countries like Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda and Ukraine. Nearly 11.5 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide in 2016, with more than 9.1 million collected in the U.S.”

Once collected, the containers will be dispersed to children ages 2 to 14, who are living in dire conditions ranging from poverty to war-torn areas.

“In America, we have so much and this gives us a chance to provide a child with a gift,” Burkett said. “Possibly, this may be their very first gift ever. The child learns that someone on the other side of the world loves them and they also learn that Jesus is the reason we share our love.

“Bartow County is full of the most giving people. We had a tremendous turn out last November. Individuals and community groups increased significantly. Forty-four individuals, seven community groups and 37 churches gave 4,324 gift-filled shoeboxes. Let’s see if we can reach 5,000 shoeboxes in November.”

During the National Collection Week, Bartow will feature two locations for participants to deliver their gift-filled containers: Cartersville First Baptist and Connesena Baptist.

After selecting the gender and age category — 2 to 4, 5 to 9 or 10 to 14 — of the child, contributors need to fill a regular-size cardboard shoebox or plastic container similar in size with hygiene items, school supplies, toys and, if desired, a personal note and a photograph of themselves. A $9 online donation will cover shipping and enable each participant to track the destination of their shoebox.

For more information, visit www.samaritanspurse.org/occ or contact Burkett at 770-658-8393 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .