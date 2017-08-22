Qualifying for elective office ends Friday

This is qualifying week for potential candidates for elections in five of the six municipalities in Bartow County.

So far, two challengers have qualified to face incumbent mayors.

Former Euharlee mayor and city council member Steve Worthington qualified Monday and presumably will face incumbent mayor Dennis Thayer, although Thayer has yet to qualify.

In White, Kim Billue presumably will challenge Mayor Chris Allen, although he has yet to qualify.

In Cartersville, six individuals had qualified as of Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Incumbent Mayor Matt Santini qualified Monday to seek re-election; so far, with no opposition.

Gary Fox, a certified public accountant, qualified Monday to run for the City Council Ward 3 post left open when Louis Tonsmeire announced last month that he would not seek re-election.

Cary Roth, an aircraft mechanic at Phoenix Air, qualified for the Ward 5 post left open when Dianne Tate announced she would not run for re-election either. Roth will likely face Joey Pogue, the CEO of a welding supply manufacturer, who said he planned to qualify this morning.

Ward 1 City Council member Kari Hodge also qualified Monday, and so far, doesn’t face any challengers.

Two candidates qualified to run for Cartersville School Board posts — Louise Morris Panter announced plans to challenge Ward 5 incumbent David Apple, while incumbent Kelley Dial faces no opposition for her Ward 6 post.

Two city council seats in Euharlee — Joseph Turner’s and Ronald Nesbitt’s — are up for grabs, although no challengers have come forward.

Two seats on the Adairsville City Council — Lee Castro’s and Alton “Buddy” Bagley’s — are so far unchallenged, as are seats on the Emerson and Kingston councils.

Candidates in Euharlee, Emerson and Cartersville have until Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to qualify to run for office. Adairsville and Kingston candidates have until Friday to qualify and Taylorsville is not conducting elections this year.