Cartersville man linked to several theft cases in the area

The Cartersville Police Department arrested a man a little over a week ago, and now believes the man may have been involved in various theft cases throughout the area.

On Aug. 16, at around 3 a.m., officers observed a white male, later identified as Brandon Sewell, of Bradford Road, Cartersville, in an area of closed businesses wearing dark clothing.

The officers attempted to make contact with Sewell, but he fled on a bicycle, then ran and was found to be hiding in a thick patch of kudzu.

The officers recovered the stolen bicycle and placed Sewell under arrest.

The investigations division was able to determine that the subject was involved with multiple other thefts within the city, closing several other cases.

Through inter-jurisdictional contacts, other departments were able to possibly link Sewell in other theft-related cases outside the city as well.

Sewell was charged by the City of Cartersville Police Departement with two counts of shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling and possession of criminal tools.