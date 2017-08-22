Bartow 4-H presents 270-plus awards

The Bartow County 4-H program topped off an outstanding year by honoring its members, donors and volunteers last week.

4-H agents Allison Perkins and Kim Payne presented more than 270 awards during the 2016-17 Bartow County 4-H Club Annual Awards Ceremony last Tuesday night at the Beavers Drive Senior Center in Cartersville.

“Our 4-H’ers had a great year,” Perkins said. “They all worked extremely hard this year. Kim and I are so proud of each of their accomplishments. We are looking forward to seeing all of them at this year’s club meetings in October for another great year.”

About 150 attendees enjoyed the hot dog and cupcake reception and awards program, during which winners in such activities as Project Achievement, Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education (SAFE) and judging contests like consumer judging/Cotton Boll, forestry judging, horse judging and livestock judging were recognized.

A number of specialty awards also were presented, including Senior Achievement of the Year to Amelia Payne and Jacob Paige and Junior 4-H’er of the Year to Gabriel Craven and Audrey Paige.

“I am thrilled at the success of our senior and junior 4-H’ers,” Perkins said. “Their hard work and dedication this year was outstanding. I can’t wait to see their future success, both in 4-H and their lives.”

The senior award “looks at a 4-H’er’s participation at 4-H activities on many levels — county, district, state — leadership and community service from ninth through 12th grade,” Perkins said, noting the award is won by the applicant with the highest number of points.

Jacob Paige, a home-schooled senior, called winning the senior award “a huge honor.”

“I have put in a lot of hard work this year, and it’s great to see that it paid off in this way,” he said. “Many thanks to the extension agents, especially Mrs. Allison and Mrs. Kim, and my parents for guiding me and encouraging me in everything that I do.”

Payne, a freshman at the University of Georgia, was unable to attend the ceremony this year, “but I was honored when I received the notion of receiving such a distinguished award.”

“Senior 4-H’er of the Year is such an honor, and I would like to thank my parents, teachers and, of course, my 4-H agents for their continual support,” she said. “I surely would not be the person I am today without them.”

The junior award is based on an application process that looks at leadership, community service, 4-H event participation and honors from the past year, Perkins said.

Audrey, an eighth-grade home-schooler, said she was “very excited” to win the award.

“Being a Bartow County 4-H’er takes a lot of time and commitment, so it was an honor to be recognized for all of my hard work,” she said.

This year’s winner of the Senior Key Award, which a 4-H’er can win only once, was Leah Martin from Cass High School.

“The Georgia 4-H Key Award is a county award that is to be conferred to a county’s most active 4-H’ers,” Perkins said, noting the winner must reach 500 project and program participation points in the application. “Through the Georgia 4-H Key Award, senior 4-H’ers are recognized for their community and county leadership. The Key Award encourages the development of outstanding citizens through a broad program of 4-H activities. 4-H’ers wearing the Georgia 4-H Key Award can be proud of his or her contribution to their club, community, country and world.”

The club’s Master 4-H’ers — members who won first place in a state contest — also were recognized: Sam Payne from Woodland High, Natalie Burrow from Adairsville High and home-schooler Alexis Hurtado for their public-speaking category at Project Achievement; Emmalie Lovett from Cartersville High, Sawyer Williams, Sam Payne and Martin for the SAFE precision air rifle competition; Sam Payne for SAFE .22 state high individual-scope and individual-open; Amelia Payne for the Georgia 4-H Scholarship; and Ezra Hall for the Hamil Camp Counselor Scholarship.

SAFE coach Doug Payne also was awarded honorary master status for his work with the teams.

“This award is given to a person that was not involved in 4-H as a youth member but has made significant contributions to the program,” Perkins said. “In 11 years, Doug has coached 85 youth in the SAFE program. Of those youth, 32 of them earned master status as an individual or on a team.”

Greer Cofield from Mission Road Elementary, Jake Hall from Cartersville Elementary and home-schoolers Savanna Jackson and Brianna Lee were recognized with the Clover Top Dawg Awards, given to fourth- through sixth-graders for high participation in 4-H events.

“They must earn over 20 bulldawg bucks to receive this award,” Perkins said. “For a judging team or Project Achievement, they can earn eight bulldawg bucks and for community service projects up to two bulldawg bucks.”

Other 4-H’ers who were recognized included Northwest District senior board representatives Natalie Burrow and Jacob Paige and junior board representative Luci Paige and Bowen Pike and Leah Martin for the 4-H Excellence in Agriculture Awards they had already received at the Farm Family Banquet.

Ray Thacker from Grand Oaks was named Donor of the Year while Dr. Greg Ford with Georgia Highlands College was honored as the Volunteer of the Year for “his involvement as a summer-camp leader for the past two years and with his support at our Rivers Alive cleanup,” Perkins said.