LakePoint Community Sports Day on tap

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Among the many athletic venues at LakePoint, the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center will host LakePoint Community Sports Day in conjunction with the “Hometown Teams” exhibit at the Bartow History Museum. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

In celebration of the traveling Smithsonian exhibit, “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America,” being displayed in Cartersville, LakePoint Sporting Community will unveil LakePoint Community Sports Day.

Set for Saturday, the complimentary event will encourage participants to take part in a sport at the Champions Center, 261 Stars Way in Cartersville.

“[The event will entail a] free day of play at the Champions Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” said Bre Johnson, LakePoint’s activities coordinator. “We have different sports for all ages. It’s a chance to come try out some of our activities before having to commit to signing up for a class. We will have open play basketball, volleyball, futsal, pickleball and knockerball. There will be a free clinic at 10 a.m. for those wanting to learn how to play pickleball. ... Tumbling [will be available] for ages 4 [to] 6 at 10 a.m. and ages 7 [and older] at 12 p.m. Our basketball instructor will be here to talk to about his skills and shot club programs.

“... The LakePoint Champions Center [opened] May 26, 2016. Since that time, it has hosted 16 different sports. The facility is 170,000 square feet with 125,500 square feet of hardwood flooring. Twelve basketball courts convert into 24 volleyball courts. There are also 10 meeting rooms and a large food court for participants and spectators. The LakePoint Community Day is [an] opportunity for local residents to experience firsthand what the LakePoint Champions Center has to offer. Everyone is welcome to come. If you have not had the opportunity to stop in, this will be a great time to visit.”

To receive fencing and wheelchair fencing instruction, individuals need to preregister at www.lakepointsports.com/communitysportsday.

Along with sampling athletic activities during LakePoint Community Sports Day, participants also will be able to take part in arts and crafts, courtesy of the Bartow History Museum’s staff, who also will be promoting their venue’s “Hometown Teams” exhibit.

“LakePoint Sports has been a great partner with us throughout the planning for and hosting of the ‘Hometown Teams’ exhibit,” said Trey Gaines, director of the Bartow History Museum. “As part of the programming to complement the exhibit, I asked them if they would be willing to host a community day at their site to give visitors an opportunity to experience their incredible facility and some of what they have to offer.

“They put together a great lineup of games and sports activities to take place in their Champions Center and are welcoming the public to this event free of charge. We hope that families, teams and others will come out to enjoy the day at LakePoint and then visit the Bartow History Museum to experience the ‘Hometown Teams’ exhibit. While in the exhibit, visitors are encouraged to share their own sports stories.”

During LakePoint Community Sports Day, admission to the BHM’s “Hometown Teams” exhibit will be free of charge.

According to a BHM news release, “The Bartow History Museum, in cooperation with Georgia Humanities Council, continues its exploration and celebration of sports in our heritage as it hosts this exhibition which will be on view through Sept. 9, 2017. The Bartow History Museum and the surrounding community was expressly chosen by the Georgia Humanities Council to host ‘Hometown Teams’ as part of the Museum on Main Street project — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. After it leaves Cartersville in September, the exhibition will travel to one more community in Georgia, Monroe — Sept. 16 – Oct. 28, before it returns to the Smithsonian.

“‘Hometown Teams’ captures the stories that unfold on the neighborhood fields and courts, and the underdog heroics, larger-than-life legends, fierce rivalries and gut-wrenching defeats. For more than 100 years, sports have reflected the trials and triumphs of the American experience and helped shape the national character. Whether it is professional sports or those played on the collegiate or scholastic level, amateur sports or sports played by kids on the local playground, sports are everywhere in America.”

Also featuring a local component, the exhibit highlights various items, ranging from high school letterman jackets to trophies, on loan from local residents.

“Our visitors have enjoyed and connected with the exhibit over the past few weeks,” Gaines said. “There has been much excitement and reminiscing as sports fans, former and current athletes, and other visitors have walked through the exhibit to experience how sports have impacted all of us on a national and local level.

“Local visitors have especially connected with the stories, uniforms and jackets, trophies and other memorabilia that highlight a small number of the many sports connections we have here in Bartow County.”

Formed in 1987, the Bartow History Museum’s gift shop, multi-purpose room, and permanent and temporary exhibits have been housed in the 1869 Courthouse — 4 E. Church St. in Cartersville — since December 2010. Divided into six galleries, the permanent exhibits include “A Sense of Place,” “Bartow Beginnings,” “Community Champions,” “People at Work,” “The Coming War” and “Toward New Horizons.”

For more information on the “Hometown Teams” exhibit, visit http://bartowhistorymuseum.org or call 770-382-3818.