Teen shot four times in Cartersville Wednesday morning Featured

An 18-year-old man was shot four times at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on Valley View Drive off of Redcomb Drive in Cartersville.

According to Bartow County EMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran, the man was shot in the left thigh, the left shoulder, the left mouth cheek and upper-left back by a small caliber weapon.

After judging the man’s injuries to be life-threatening, EMS called for a Life Flight helicopter to transfer the victim to Grady Memorial hospital.

According to Cothran, the man was conscious, alert and oriented when he was flown to Grady.

No further reports were given.

