According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office report, a “belligerent” Cartersville man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after kicking a police officer in the throat and repeatedly yelling obscenities at arresting officers Friday just before midnight.

According to the report, dispatch advised of a B.O.L.O. inbound from Rome on Highway 411 for a blue Ford Ranger going over 90 miles per hour, driving all over the roadway and almost hitting other vehicles.

An officer sat in the median area on Highway 411 waiting for the Ford Ranger, and observed the car pass. The officer got behind the vehicle before witnessing it cross over the yellow line twice.

According to the report, the officer then initiated a traffic stop, to which the car pulled over, appeared to start to pull back on to the roadway, but then stopped.

The officer approached the driver, later identified as Lewis Drummond IV, of Gaines Road, Cartersville, and instructed him to turn off his vehicle, which he did not.

Drummond did not make his right hand visible, and the officer instructed him to put both hands on the steering wheel, and Drummond yelled, “I’m trying to get my wallet,” according to the report.

After being instructed to put his hands on the wheel again, Drummond said, “Go ahead and tase me, [expletive],” and later “Shoot me, [expletive].”

He then placed both his hands out the window and had his wallet in one hand and a cigarillo in the other.

According to the report, Drummond then got out of the vehicle, but started to “fight” three officers and tried to pull away when the officers attempted to put him under arrest.

The officers were able to get Drummond handcuffed, but he continued to struggle, according to the report.

Drummond was taken to the ground, and then stood back up and checked for weapons. A small pocket knife was found in his pocket, and Drummond continued to struggle while officers attempted to place him in the back of the patrol car.

As a result, officers had to place him on his stomach on the rear seat.

While trying to place him in the back of the patrol car, Drummond was kicking and struck an officer in the throat.

Because Drummond later appeared to try to kick the window out of the patrol car, a hobble was placed around both of his ankles.

Officers observed Drummond’s eyes to be glassy and they could smell a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

Drummond continued to curse at the officers when they asked for a breath sample, and they took that as a refusal.

According to the report, after assistance was needed to get Drummond out of the vehicle and to the jail, he “continued to be belligerent with jail staff.”

Drummond was charged with aggravated assault, three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane change.