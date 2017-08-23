A Cartersville resident awoke Saturday morning to find 100 yards of fencing damaged at his residence on Center Road.

According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s report, the resident received a call at 3 a.m. telling him someone crashed into and knocked down his fence.

The responding officer estimated the damage was to 100 yards of fencing, and the man told the officer the estimated cost of repairs would be $1,500.

The officer took photos of tire marks leaving the roadway, and was able to determine the vehicle had struck a pine tree and knocked the bark off the area of impact.

The officer also observed a large Carona Light beer can hanging in a tree in the area where the vehicle came to rest.

The officer was able to collect several parts of the vehicle, one of which was stamped with the Volkswagen symbol.

The officer checked with Bartow County dispatch, which later informed him they did not find any B.O.L.O.s given through the night or early morning of a Volkswagen-type vehicle not being able to maintain its lane.

As of the time of the report, the incident had been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division and no arrests had been made.