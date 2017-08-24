Between 400 and 500 people jammed into the sanctuary of Faith United Methodist Church Thursday to attend an open house for the proposed Rome Cartersville Development Corridor.

“We want to show the public both alignments on the Rome-Cartersville Development Highway,” said Curtis DeWayne Comer, the district engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, that hosted the event. “And to get input from the people of Floyd and Bartow counties and especially from the people that live alongside either alignment.”

Comer said all input garnered from the event would be studied and included before public hearings that should occur in about three months.

“People will point out things we didn’t even know,” he said. “It also gives us a chance to learn who likes what routes or what they would like to see changed.”

Two routes were shown, both four-lane highways with a grass median connecting U.S. Highway 41/411 interchange to Interstate Highway 75.

“One route, 3B, is a little further north than the other,” Comer said.

Indeed, a very unscientific poll of attendees seemed to indicate a preference for the more southern route that would create a new interchange at Old Grassdale Road and I-75.

Alan Rose and Justin Keith both like the southern route because they think it would cut down on truck traffic on Cass-White Road.

“I prefer 2B because the truck stops at the Cass-White exit already create lots of congestion,” Rose said. “A new exit south of the Cass-White exit would create less congestion for those people that use Cass-White, especially Cass High School staff and students.”

Keith was in agreement with Rose.

“The truck traffic combined with the school traffic in the mornings can be rough,” he said. “I’m in favor of any plan that cuts down on the traffic.”

Patricia Freeman of Cartersville said she didn’t like either choice.

“Neither one is very good for me,” she said. “Can you just write on the comment sheet that you don’t like either one?”