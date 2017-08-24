The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the overnight shooting of an 18-year-old that occurred Wednesday morning at the Valley View Drive apartment complex in Cartersville.

Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap reports that the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at this point and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Millsap, calls from the apartment complex began coming in to the 911 center shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Deputies arrived and located an 18-year-old Floyd County man injured from four gunshot wounds.

According to Bartow County EMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran, the man was shot in the left thigh, the left shoulder, the left mouth cheek and upper-left back by a small caliber weapon.

Bartow County EMS and Fire Department personnel stabilized the victim who was then taken by air ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050, extension 6030.