American National Insurance, Owen Security, Cartersville Country Club and Tompkins Surveying will present the Hotrods for Harrison Car Show and Benefit Saturday in support of 10-year-old Harrison Rozier, who was recently diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

To provide a fun-filled day for Harrison Rozier and his family, American National Insurance, Owen Security, Cartersville Country Club and Tompkins Surveying will present the Hotrods for Harrison Car Show and Benefit Saturday.

“For the past two years, I have been hosting car shows in downtown Cartersville to benefit the Etowah Valley Humane Society,” said Dustin Dickens, owner and agent of American National Insurance. “It was during one of these events that a neighbor and friend of Harrison’s family, Stacey Banks, approached me and asked if I would be willing to host an event for his friends’ 10-year-old son who was recently diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Of course, there was no hesitation, and the planning began. While in the planning process, the Cartersville Country Club approached me about hosting a car show at their facility. When I presented them with the idea of hosting the car show in Harrison’s name, they were more than willing [and] immediately on board.

“... Not only is the purpose of Saturday’s event to raise funds to support Harrison’s treatment, but it’s also meant to be a day of fun for Harrison and his family and to show him there are so many people that support and care about him. The entire Cartersville community has been amazing to work with as we put the final touches on Hotrods for Harrison. Individuals, businesses owners and other organizations have come together in amazing ways to make this successful.”

Open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m., the complimentary event will feature music, a bouncy house, a car show, food available for purchase, a cash bar and the ability to view the ESPN Cartersville Purple Hurricanes’ football game on outdoor flat screens. To enter a vehicle in the car show, individuals will be charged a $5 fee.

“We were completely in shock when we learned about this event for Harrison,” said the Cartersville resident’s mother, Sierra Satterfield. “Our neighbor Stacey Banks had approached us saying he really wanted to do something for us, and that he had been in contact with Mr. Dickens and they were going to put together a car show for Harrison.

“We have been overwhelmed by how Mr. Dickens and many others have poured so much time and energy into our son. It is one thing for your family to help you and be there for you, and it is a completely different thing for total strangers to want to help. We have felt extremely blessed with the whole situation.”

Presently undergoing chemotherapy treatments, Harrison was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia May 8, when he was nearly 10 years old.

“He had been having what I thought were mono-like symptoms,” Satterfield said. “We had finally taken him to the doctor when he passed out at school. I told the doctor about his fatigue, bone soreness and nightly fevers. She suggested we see if the symptoms continued for a week and if so we would do blood work. His pediatrician, Dr. Fields, is wonderful and said a lot of viruses had been going around during this time, and she thought it was one of those. Before the end of that week, I just had a feeling it was mono, and we needed to go ahead and start getting medicine for it, because he had a 6-month-old sister and the last thing we needed was for both of them to be sick.

“We went and had his blood work done at 7 a.m. that morning, so he could still make it to the bus on time. And by that afternoon at 4, Dr. Fields had called us, because she was out of the office and told me to come in. She called me again once we were situated in [the] room and apologized repeatedly for having to tell me on the phone this, but that his blood work did not come back right and that I [needed] to get in the car and go immediately to Scottish Rite. ... They were waiting on us, and we needed to be prepared to hear leukemia. By May 10, he had undergone surgery to have his port placed — where he gets his chemo and blood transfusions — and had his first round of chemo. They also found the leukemia was in his spinal cord, so it has to be treated differently than his blood.”

Referring to her son as “brave and fearless,” Satterfield said Harrison’s cancer treatment will be ongoing for at least three years.

“Currently, he is receiving two different chemos through his port and a chemo into his spinal cord via spinal taps every 10 days,” Satterfield said. “His treatment plan is made up of 28-day increments, so every 28 days it changes or stays the same in some cases. His full treatment is expected to last three to three and a half years. There is a 90 percent survival rate for his cancer type. He is not considered cured until 10 years cancer free. He also takes two blood thinner shots a day for a very serious blood clot that developed in his brain through one of the chemotherapy drugs they had given him — blood clots are a side effect of some of the chemos. He takes pills every day for various things as well.

“He is a different child now. He is sick a lot and tired. He throws up almost daily. We cherish the days now where he seems like his old self ... and [is] playing and silly like he should be not worried about cancer. His personality is still the same, though he has a very old soul and throughout this whole thing has been amazingly brave and fearless.”

Along with covering some of her son’s medical expenses, Satterfield said the event’s proceeds will be donated to childhood cancer organizations.

“Our main goal is to raise awareness for childhood cancer,” she said. “Only 4 percent of federal funding goes to childhood cancer. The medications they are giving these kids are 25-[plus] years old and that’s not OK. Our children are worth more than 4 percent. Forty-six kids a day are diagnosed with cancer and seven a day die.

“Childhood cancer isn’t rare and these kids deserve something better. Parents shouldn’t be having to shave their heads and sell lemonade in the country we live in to raise money for nonprofit organizations to lead childhood cancer research.”

For more information about the Hotrods for Harrison Car Show and Benefit, to sponsor the event or donate funds, call Dickens at 706-622-4645. Financial contributions also can be placed in the Hotrods for Harrison account at NorthSide Bank in Cartersville.