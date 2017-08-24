RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

The sports-crazed town of Cartersville has another event coming to help satisfy the appetite of local sports fans.

The Bartow History Museum is hosting Sports Talk and “Tailgating” with Cartersville School Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley Monday at 6:30 p.m. as part of the celebration of Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America, a traveling Smithsonian exhibition on display at the museum through Sept. 9.

Hinesley will be sharing his collection of sports memorabilia — which includes such rare items as baseballs signed by Babe Ruth, Ted Williams and Ty Cobb — and discuss the history of sports collecting.

“Dr. Hinesley has an extensive and unique collection of sports memorabilia and collectibles that he has acquired over years of collecting,” museum Director Trey Gaines said. “We thought his collection and the stories that go along with it would be a great connection to the Hometown Teams exhibit. ... He is bringing in a wide range of items and will talk about how he acquired them and about how sports collecting has changed over the years.”

Hinesley said he wanted to do the presentation because the museum is an “integral part of our community.”

“Our students benefit greatly from the cultural experience gained from visiting all our local museums, and BHM is no different,” he said. “I am happy to be a contributor for this exhibit and to share my lifelong passion for collecting sports memorabilia.”

The hobbyist said the majority of his collection is “centered around baseball; however, I do have items from a variety of sports.”

“I will be sharing baseballs, vintage jerseys, bats, photographs and vintage World Series programs, all autographed by Hall-of-Fame players,” he said.

His pursuit of sports memorabilia started the same way many collectors get started — baseball cards.

“I grew up in a small town where sports had a prominent place in our lives,” he said. “We didn't have television then so I would listen to New York Yankees games on the radio. At 6 years old, I began playing Little League Baseball and collecting the baseball cards of the superstars of our day like Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra.”

The hunt for sports treasures is “definitely the most enjoyable aspect of collecting,” Hinesley said.

“I believe this is true for any type of collector,” he said.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with tailgating snacks inside the museum, followed by Hinesley’s presentation at 7 p.m. Guests also are invited to bring along their special sports collectibles to share.

Afterwards, visitors can view the Hometown Teams exhibit.

Admission to the museum is free for the event — donations are accepted, however — but seating is limited. Call the museum at 770-382-2772 to reserve a spot.

In cooperation with the Georgia Humanities Council, the museum “continues its exploration and celebration of sports in our heritage as it hosts this exhibition,” according to a press release.

“Hometown Teams captures the stories that unfold on the neighborhood fields and courts and the underdog heroics, larger-than-life legends, fierce rivalries and gut-wrenching defeats,” the release said. “For more than 100 years, sports have reflected the trials and triumphs of the American experience and helped shape the national character. Whether it is professional sports or those played on the collegiate or scholastic level, amateur sports or sports played by kids on the local playground, sports are everywhere in America.”

The love of sports is alive and well in Bartow County, judging from the turnout the museum has had for the exhibition.

“We have had a great response to the exhibit over the past few weeks,” Gaines said. “We will only have the exhibit for another couple of weeks so we encourage sports fans to come check it out before it closes on Sept. 9.”

Hinesley said he feels “fortunate to live in a community where we celebrate our local history.”

“The BHM gives us the opportunity to learn about the everyday lives of local people and how our area was affected during major historical events such as the Revolutionary War, the Civil War and both World Wars,” he said. “I was very impressed to observe this most recent exhibit, which highlights the contributions made to the sporting world by Bartow natives.”

The exhibit is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, state humanities councils across the nation and local host institutions.