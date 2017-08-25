After operating the Bartow Hispanic Center since January 2016, cofounders Annabel Rodriguez-Romero and Joel Romero announced Tuesday the organization will conclude its services.

According to an emailed letter from the couple to BHC’s supporters, “It is with heavy hearts that we write to let you know that the board of the Bartow Hispanic Center (BHC) has decided to close the center. The reasons for this decision center on the difficulty of recruiting and maintaining a functional volunteer board, as well as our recent decision to relocate out of state. As cofounders of the BHC, this was a decision that was not taken lightly, but rather with much prayer and reflection. Given these realities, it is difficult to continue as an organization capable of meeting our intended goals for the BHC to fully serve and respond to the needs of the Hispanic community in Bartow County.

“In our earnest desire to be transparent with our community members, partners and supporters, we have also made some decisions about upcoming events. The Fiesta Latina scheduled for Sept. 23, 2017, will not take place. We currently have several English classes underway for our fall session. These classes will continue until their conclusion in December. We are in the process of determining if and how these classes can continue beyond that time. It is our hope that we can work with our current teachers and the Goodwill Training Center to find a solution.”

Based out of Daniel Ahart Tax Service in Cartersville, the BHC offered bilingual counseling, English classes and informational and educational workshops for the Hispanic community.

“My husband, Joel Romero, and I felt that it was important to form the center to provide support for the growing Hispanic community in Bartow County,” Rodriguez-Romero said. “While working at Cartersville City Schools, I realized the needs that Hispanic families needed outside of the education system. The main need was providing resources and information in their language in able to best support the families in our community.

“Our favorite memories were the annual Latin Fair sponsored by Cartersville Medical Center. Being able to have local and nonlocal organizations and business come together to reach out to our Hispanic community was wonderful. Seeing how our families were able to benefit from the health screenings provided by the hospital and knowing we could make a difference meant everything.”

As the center’s outreach comes to a close, the Romeros are expressing their appreciation to the public for its assistance.

“We would like to thank the community for their support these past years,” Rodriguez-Romero said. “We have enjoyed working and collaborating with those that have supported our efforts and reached out to us. With this decision, we trust that our community will continue to work together and seek ways to best reach Hispanic families. We leave comfortable knowing that there are organizations in place that will continue to serve the Hispanic community.”