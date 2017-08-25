Back-to-school time is the perfect time for a used-book sale.

The Friends of the Library will have its fall quarter Used-Book and Media Sale next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cartersville Public Library’s garage at 429 W. Main St. on the corner near Main Street.

Friends members will have the first shot at the best selections when the doors open at 9 a.m. just for them. Memberships for those who haven’t yet joined will be available at the door.

And during the last hour of the sale, shoppers can buy a Friends bag for $5 — or bring one they previously bought — and pack it with as many items as they can squeeze into it for an additional $5.

“Of course, it’s back-to-school time so books can be found to help with studies,” said ​Molly Mendenhall, who is organizing the sale.

The event also will help out public, private and home-school teachers who need reading materials for their classrooms by giving them 15 free children’s books when they show their school ID at checkout, she added.

Returning to this quarter’s sale will be a special table of hand-picked books — “probably signed copies, Civil War, coffee-table-quality books, like-new children’s books, etc.” — that will be individually priced as well as a vintage collection that hasn’t been pulled yet “for shoppers to know what treasures to expect in advance,” Mendenhall said.

“Most of the vintage/classics as well as the special-table books sold because they were more easily seen rather than being mixed in with so many other books,” she said.

Mendenhall ​is expecting a good turnout for the organization’s third sale of 2017.

“Even though it is Labor Day weekend and it would be likely that many people are out of town for a last long weekend, the ​​fall sales​ are generally good, above average,” she said​. “​Usually can count on good weather, which is important since some of our tables are outside the garage. We do fill the garage with as many tables of books as we can before spilling over into the parking lot.”​

Prices will remain the same​ as past sales — fiction and nonfiction hardback books, $1; paperback and children’s books, 50 cents or three for $1; and DVDs, music CDs, books on CD and ​computer games, $1.​

Payment can be made with cash, checks or credit/debit cards.

The group needs volunteers to help set up the tables and book displays Wednesday between 9:30 a.m. and noon and especially to help with the sale Saturday between 8:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

All volunteers who donate at least two hours of their time will receive a $5 credit toward their book-sale purchase.

The summer sale in June earned the organization about $2,000, plus the Modern Woodmen of America donated an almost-matching grant of $1,500, “which was greatly appreciated,” Mendenhall said.

Friends President Shawnee Westmoreland was happy with the total raised from the sale.

“We are thankful for the generosity and partnership with MWA,” she said. “Garth Gherardini with MWA was wonderful to work with. Community cooperation helps everyone in the community. We look forward to continuing to support family literacy and our local libraries.”

Mendenhall also was pleased with the turnout.

“Early morning was very busy, with lines waiting to pay, even though we had three handling checkout,” she said. “Then it slacked off until the $5 bag time, 1-2 [p.m.]. A good turnout, even though it was also the Dixie Highway Yard Sale Saturday.”