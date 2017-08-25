Group computer classes are back at the Cartersville Public Library.

After a nine-month hiatus, beginner, intermediate and advanced classes in Word, Excel and PowerPoint as well as a set of seven computer-related classes designed for seniors will return next month to the library computer lab at 429 W. Main St.

The library ended the adults-only group classes in December and opted to try one-on-one instruction but couldn’t keep up with the demand.

“The one-on-one classes were very popular, but due to limited time slots, we were not able to accommodate everyone who was interested,” Information Technology Instructional Coordinator Jennifer Williams said. “When we offered the individual classes, we filled the time slots so quickly that we could not accommodate everyone that wanted a class. By going back to group classes, we hope to be able to provide classes to more people each session.”

And “if you were able to schedule a session, it could be two or three months away” because of the demand, she added.

The standard curriculum for the Word, Excel and PowerPoint classes hasn’t changed, but the materials have been updated to reflect the new software versions, Williams said.

“The lab computers have the Windows 10 Operating System and have MS Office 2016 installed on them,” she said.

Class offerings for September and October are:

Beginner:

• Intro to Word 2016, Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m. and Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

• Intro to Excel 2016, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. and Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

• Intro to PowerPoint 2016, Oct. 24 at 9:30 a.m. and Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

Intermediate:

• Word More Formatting, Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m. and Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.

• Intermediate Excel, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. and Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

• PowerPoint Effects, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m.

Advanced:

• Excel 2016 Pivot Tables, Oct. 10 at 9:30 a.m. and Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

• Excel 2016 IF and VLOOKUP Functions, Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. and Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

There are a few new offerings on the Just for Seniors schedule, Williams said.

“There will be a class on running Windows updates as well as one on updating and running anti-virus scans,” she said. “The decision to add these new classes came from the questions I was receiving from many seniors in my individual classes.”

The schedule is Computer Basics, Sept. 15; File Management, Sept. 22; Intro to the Internet, Sept. 29; Internet Safety, Oct. 6; Computer Updates, Oct. 13; Virus Protection, Oct. 20; and Intro to Facebook, Oct. 27. All classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

Computer classes are free, and there is no registration necessary, but Williams advises anyone who wants to take a class to get there “a little early due to limited seating.”

Each 90-minute class can accommodate 10 students, and Williams said she generally has four to six people in each one.

Participants do not need to have a library card or live in Bartow County to attend the classes, and there is no limit on the number of times a person can attend a specific class.

All exercises are done on the lab computers so bringing personal computers isn’t necessary unless specified in the schedule.

For questions or to express an interest in a class not currently being offered, call Williams at 770-382-4203, ext. 126.

“I do try to add new classes based on feedback,” she said.