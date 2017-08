ESPN camerawoman Amy Bailey covers the camera she will operate from the south end zone when the network televises a high school football doubleheader from Weinman Stadium in Cartersville today. At 3:30 p.m., Heard County will play Saraland (Ala.), which will be televised on ESPNU. The Canes will then host Bartram Trail (Fla.) at 7:30 p.m., and the game will be seen on ESPN2.