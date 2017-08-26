Georgia Highlands College’s economic impact on the state, particularly the northwest region, continues to grow.

In a study released Monday, the University System of Georgia reported a total economic impact of more than $16 billion on the state of Georgia during fiscal year 2016, and GHC’s contribution to that impact was more than $149 million, an increase of nearly $17 million from the fiscal year 2015 report.

The economic impact of the USG is a measure of direct and indirect spending that contributes to the regions served by the system’s 28 colleges and universities.

“Approaching an economic impact of nearly $150 million is a milestone for us at GHC,” President Dr. Don Green said. “We have worked hard to not only enroll more students but to graduate more students. GHC has increased its economic impact by $30 million since the fiscal year 2013 report.”

The college’s impact was $132,562,593 for FY15 and $149,423,968 for FY16, an increase of $16,861,375.

“The difference between 2015 and 2016 is substantial, an increase of nearly $17 million,” Green said. “We reach students and communities across five locations in northwest Georgia in Rome, Cartersville, Marietta, Dallas and Douglasville. Our goal is to continue directly impacting and supporting the community by graduating career-ready students with little to no debt upon completion by serving as the University System of Georgia’s primary access institution in the region. This, coupled with adding more degree programs that serve our local labor market, like our new bachelor’s in logistics and supply chain management and our bachelor’s in health care management, helps us to continuously strengthen our partnership with communities throughout northwest Georgia and grow our economic impact year after year.”

Green also said the college’s new 52,000-square-foot academic building currently under construction on the Cartersville campus will “help contribute to raising GHC’s economic impact in the future.”

“GHC is planning to get a certificate of occupancy in fall 2018 to be able to teach a full slate of classes in spring 2019 in the new academic building,” he said.

The annual USG study was conducted on behalf of the Board of Regents by Dr. Jeffrey M. Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth in the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. The center analyzed data collected between July 1, 2015, and June 30, 2016, to calculate the economic impact for FY16, according to a press release.

The report showed the system’s economic impact grew $1.3 billion, an increase of 8 percent, from FY15 to FY16 and attributed the increase to “spending by the institution and spending by the students who attend that particular college or university.”

On average, every dollar spent by a college or university generates an additional 52 cents for that institution’s region, it said.

“The University System is committed to its role in supporting and advancing the economic growth of the state of Georgia,” Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “These numbers reflect the hard work and support of Georgians across the state, and we hope to continue to drive innovation, workforce development and job creation for years to come.”

The full study with data for all USG institutions is available at https://www.usg.edu/assets/usg/docs/USG_Impact_2016.pdf.