Meghan Stipe of the Cartersville branch of the Bartow County Library System paints rocks which will be hidden in and around Cartersville, Adairsville and Euharlee. Prizes will be awarded to those who find the rocks.

Bartow County will be rockin’ out this week.

Monday through Saturday, the young and young-at-heart are being asked to head outside and participate in the Bartow County Library System’s Libraries Rock scavenger-hunt project.

Library assistants Meghan Stipe and Katie Kienitz will hide specially painted rocks with #LibrariesRock on the back in different areas of the county to encourage the kids and adults who find them to check out their local branch while also winning a prize.

“As a member of the library staff, one of my No. 1 goals is to encourage people to come to the library, check out books and movies, attend our programs and make use of our services, and I am passionate about it,” said Stipe, adult services library assistant at the Cartersville branch. “I want people to know about and enjoy all of the benefits that the library has to offer. I know how much it has enriched my own life over the years, and I want to share that. I hope, because this program is a little different than our others, it has the possibility of reaching different people and different age groups. Perhaps someone who has never been to our library before will become a lifelong patron after coming to claim a prize.”

Kienitz, branch services library assistant at the Adairsville branch, said she and Stipe noticed a lot of Facebook groups were getting the community involved in painted-rock scavenger hunts, an activity “that’s kid-friendly and that’s almost entirely based on spreading kindness and community.”

“This is an activity that I thought would be a great opportunity to reach out to a larger group of people that might not

necessarily come to the library and try to maybe foster a new relationship online and around the county,” she said. “Meghan’s contacted the Cartersville Rocks Facebook group, and I’ve done the same with the Adairsville Rocks group, and both have been very open to helping us promote the program.”

The pair will “make a day of” hiding the 10 rocks — five in Cartersville, three in Adairsville and two in Euharlee, Stipe said.

“We are putting some thought into [where to hide them], but I think it is important not to overthink it,” the rock painter said. “This is something fun and lighthearted.”

“We’ve been brainstorming a bit, but we actually haven’t decided yet,” Kienitz added.

Stipe said the hiding places will “probably be a combination” of easy and difficult.

“Some will be harder to find than others,” she said. “Since we want everyone from children to 20-somethings to older adults to participate in this event, we want to make the hiding spots appropriate for varying age groups, but don’t worry, there will be clues posted.”

But Kienitz said they don’t want the rocks to be “too difficult to find.”

“I think we’ll be choosing places that most people will recognize fairly easily,” she said. “After all, we want people to get more involved with our social media, not give up when they can’t find a rock.”

The small pieces of art, which Kienitz called “pretty cute,” have a variety of objects painted on them, Stipe said, noting photos of them as well as hints about where they’re hidden will be posted on the library’s Facebook pages.

“Everything from trees to flowers to corny sayings — ‘Bee Kind’ on a rock painted to look like a bumblebee, for example — peace signs, polka dots and random designs,” she said. “Our goal with this little project is to spread kindness around our community.”

Hunters who find one of the prized rocks during the next week should snap a photo of it, post it to Facebook with #LibrariesRock and tag either the Cartersville or Adairsville branch then head to the library to claim their prize.

“We have a few different prizes, some that will appeal to children and some for adults,” Stipe said. Bartow County Library mugs, [Chick-fil-A kids] ice cream coupons, children’s books and a few other various prizes for children. Winners can take their pick.”

Kienitz and the library staff are “encouraging people of all ages to participate in this, not just people with children,” and Stipe said she’s hoping the social media-centered program will “reach a wider audience and possibly attract different age groups to the library.”

“While we only have a limited supply of prizes, we’re also encouraging people to re-hide rocks they find to keep the fun going,” Kienitz said. “Of course, feel free to keep the rocks as well, for those collectors out there.”

Having the library join the painted-rock craze was “definitely a joint effort” between the two library assistants, Stipe said.

She had painted some stones as prizes for the library’s 30 Days of Kindness Calendar during the Adult Summer Reading Program to go along with the theme.

“Our theme for the SRP this year was Build a Better World so I wanted to come up with prizes that would not end up as extra plastic thrown in the landfill, thus actively helping to build a better world,” she said. “I still wanted something cute and tangible for our patrons to enjoy, but it needed to be different from your average prize.

This painted-rock trend seemed like the perfect way to create something cute and simple that would make our patrons smile.”

When the program ended and a few rocks were left, Kienitz got the “brilliant idea of hiding them and offering prizes to those who find them,” Stipe said.

Kienitz stumbled onto the painted-rock program after having lunch a few weeks ago with a friend whose mother, a librarian in south Georgia, is part of a group that “liked to paint rocks and hide them around town for others to find.” When she got home, she checked out the group’s website, thekindnessrocksproject.com.

“Then my co-worker, Becky, and I noticed that painted rocks kept turning up on our front steps here at the Adairsville Public Library from both the Adairsville Rocks and Cartersville Rocks Facebook groups,” she said. “I emailed Meghan to ask if this is where she got the inspiration over the summer and told her about the rocks popping up here. From there, it evolved into us discussing how we could get the library involved.”

“Before talking to her, I hadn’t realized how popular the rock-painting and scavenger-hunt trend had become,” Stipe said. “We planned and brainstormed by email then finalized ideas over coffee one afternoon.”

For more information and hints, visit the library’s Facebook page or join the Cartersville Rocks group on Facebook.