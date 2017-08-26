RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

William Carvajal and his wife will start a class next month at Faith United Methodist Church on Grassdale Road in Cartersville to help children and adults learn Spanish or French as a second language.

A new school in Cartersville is opening the doors to a different way of learning a foreign language.

OLA Language School will offer immersion programs for children and adults that will give them a competitive edge in school or the workplace by helping them become bilingual.

“For me, one of the most important advantages of acquiring another language is to be able to communicate with someone in his or her language,” said founder/Director William Carvajal, who also teaches Spanish at Model Middle School in Rome. “This, in my opinion, must be the ultimate goal of any language program.”

But learning a second language also can offer a “significant competitive advantage that sets someone apart from monolingual peers,” the Adairsville resident said.

“No matter the sector or skill level, the demand for bilingual professionals is rising exponentially in the USA so this is the best time to learn a foreign language,” he said. “Last, but not least, research has proved that learning a second language increases critical-thinking skills, creativity and flexibility of the mind in young children.

Studies have shown that children who learn a foreign language are more likely to outscore their non-foreign-language-learning peers in verbal and math standardized tests. These results indicate that learning an additional language is a cognitive activity, not just a linguistic one.”

Officially started in June, OLA will begin offering Spanish, French and English as a Second Language immersion classes for adults next month as well as after-school French and Spanish immersion classes for kids in November at Faith United Methodist Church at 501 Grassdale Road in Cartersville, which partnered with the school to provide facilities for the classes.

“We are constantly seeking to reach our diverse community with programs and events that will help them to feel welcome in our church,” said the Rev. Charlie Marus, Faith’s senior pastor. “This seems like a perfect fit. There is a real need for classes that teach ESL and a need for classes to help others who only speak English to learn a second language. Just like on the Day of Pentecost, we want to share God’s love so that everyone can understand it in their own language.”

Marus also said Carvajal and his team are “committed to excellence in teaching and doing it with the love of Christ.”

“There is not a program like this in our immediate area, and I believe that this is a need that we can help address,” he said. “Bottom line, we are the church. If we can help, we should help. Mi casa es su casa.”

Carvajal said OLA is offering “top-notch language programs not found in northwest Georgia.”

“When one thinks of ‘language school’ or ‘language classes,’ the first thing that may come to mind is a classroom environment where the instructor is teaching grammar, covering tedious curriculum with books and having students perform boring, repetitive drills,” he said. “This is not what OLA Language School is about. Our language-immersion programs were created with a desire to move from traditional language teaching approaches so that we could focus our efforts on utilizing the most effective, research-based and innovative teaching practices to help our students reach the most important goal of studying a second language: attaining proficiency.”

Carvajal said the school, which has two native-speaking instructors but will be hiring more, was “born out of a genuine desire” to:

• Serve the community by providing educational opportunities to bridge the communication gap between English-speaking families and the Hispanic community.

“As a language school, we embrace Christian values to unite and blend the lines of culture, ethnicity and diversity,” he said.

• Shift the focus of language learning from “knowing about language” to “being able to use language” in meaningful and authentic ways.

“With a natural or organic approach to language acquisition, OLA Language School fosters the idea that everyone can learn to speak a second language in a positive, fun and risk-free learning environment,” he said, noting OLA stands for Organic Language Acquisition.

• Provide the families in Bartow County an opportunity to help their children reap the cognitive advantages of bilingualism that exceed the fulfillment of fluency.

“We are the only language school in Bartow County offering quality immersion programs,” he said. “Now, Bartow families interested in acquiring a second language can stay local and use us as a resource to enrich their understanding of other cultures and, most importantly, prepare themselves to interact with a larger chunk of the Bartow population.”

As a teacher and language researcher, Carvajal said he’s found the immersion method, when properly used, is “one of the best tools to help students reach language proficiency faster and with less effort.”

“An immersion class allows students to learn the language they are ready for and gradually move to higher levels of proficiency as linguistic skills are mastered,” he said.

Instead of listening to recordings or learning through drills and textbooks, OLA students learn through a program designed to resemble the completely natural way they acquired their first language, Carvajal said.

“Our classes are taught in the target language,” he said. “But, unlike complete immersion experiences, we make sure our students understand every word because language acquisition happens unconsciously when we understand the messages we’re hearing. And no one is required to speak before they are ready. We focus on understanding first and then speaking follows. We bring the language to life through engaging activities so that our students can pick a second language by having fun and making mistakes.”

Registration is underway for the adult classes, which are set to begin Sept. 18, but students can start at any time.

ESL classes will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 4:30 to 6 p.m. or 6 to 7:30 p.m. The fee is $119 for 15 hours of instruction — about 10 weeks — and includes the $20 registration fee and materials.

The once-a-week Spanish and French classes are being offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or 6 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $149 for 15 hours of instruction and includes the $20 registration fee. Students buy their own books.

Each class must have a minimum of four students and a maximum of 10 students.

The kids’ classes — led by Carvajal’s wife, co-founder and Children’s Program Director Catalina Viana — also are open for registration and run to the end of the academic year.

Classes for ages 3 to 12 begin Nov. 6, though students can start any time, and end May 18, 2018.

The 85-minute classes, divided into different age groups, meet once a week Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 3:55 p.m. or 4:05 to 5:30 p.m. and will range from three to eight students.

The cost is $60 a month or $330 for the entire 22 weeks plus a $25 registration fee.

The bilingual immersion preschool program will begin next fall, and classes will run Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parents may pre-register their kids now, if they want.

Carvajal said OLA wants to work with the elementary schools to help students begin language training early.

“Plans are also underway to develop partnerships with elementary schools in Bartow County to make our language programs available as after-school enrichment programs and in this way provide a unique opportunity for elementary school kids to learn a new language before they actually reach middle or high school,” he said. “We believe that learning a second language should not be the exception in the USA but rather the standard, as [with] many of our European counterparts. We promote language learning for all.”

For information about the school, call 770-634-0251 or 770-639-5315 or visit www.olalanguageschool.com.