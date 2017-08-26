Continuing to support area charities, Cartersville Service League’s Rummage Sale has attracted quite a following over the past seven decades.

“The Cartersville Service League was founded in 1941, and the Rummage Sale started in the mid-’40s,” said Brittney Pogue, CSL member and assistant chair for the Rummage Sale. “The sale originally took place on Main Street along the railroad tracks. To date, it is still one of the league’s largest fundraisers.

“The sale consists of an abundance of items, and continues to grow in size each year. Shoppers can expect a large selection of clothing, furniture, baby items, toys, books and household items. We also offer a ‘boutique room,’ which contains new and specialty items.”

On Sept. 7, the Rummage Sale will start with an early bird sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cartersville Civic Center, 435 W. Main St. The

initial offering will be followed by a half-price sale Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a bag sale Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon. Sales will be cash only, with no checks accepted.

“I definitely think the Rummage Sale has become a tradition for many Bartow families,” Pogue said. “We continue to see returning customers that look forward to the sale every year. We usually have a line the first day of the sale. Shoppers really enjoy the large selection of items that are offered.

“While volunteering at the sale, I enjoy meeting people, and seeing our community come out to support such a worthy cause. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from our sale are disbursed to local charities.”

As Pogue noted, the event’s proceeds will be combined with funds generated through other CSL benefits and distributed to local charities next year.

“Funds are raised by our members,” CSL President Jacey Howren said. “We make a commitment each year to go out into the community and do our best to raise money to benefit the children of Bartow County. Many of these organizations do not have the resources or staff to raise money, but they have real needs that we can help meet through our fundraising efforts.

“It’s a great way for the community to get involved to make a real difference in a child’s life. Whether it’s helping a special needs child attend dance camp, giving a child the opportunity to shop with local law enforcement or fulfilling educational grants, every dollar raised is put to good use.”

CSL is comprised of about 44 Bartow County women, who serve six-year terms and annually volunteer at least 60 hours.

With the public’s support, the league distributed $35,900 in May among the following organizations — Bartow Collaborative, Bartow Education Foundation, Family Promise of Bartow County, Bartow History Museum, Bartow County Juvenile Court, Bartow County Library System, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County, Etowah Scholarship Foundation, Hands of Christ’s Douglas Street and First Presbyterian sites, New Beginnings Food Outreach, Shop With a Hero, Steps of Faith, WinShape Camps for Communities and Bartow Christmas Coalition.

For more information about the CSL, visit the organization’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CartersvilleServiceLeagueSince1941.