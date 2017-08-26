Randy Parker/The Daily Tribune News

Laurel Ann Lowe is the founder of the current iteration of Pumphouse Junior. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Making her acting debut as a youth in a Pumphouse Players production, Laurel Ann Lowe now inspires young thespians through her work with Pumphouse Junior.

“Pumphouse Junior is my passion project, and I look forward to auditions every year,” said Lowe, who serves as the group’s program director. “I have directed three productions under the title Pumphouse Junior, some of them involving my trusty codirector Caitlyn Keller, as well as having worked on other productions involving youth. It is truly a delight for us to see the bonds formed between the kids through the course of the show; they open up to us and one another, and they start to project more confidence through their social interaction and performance throughout the rehearsal process. Hearing their pride in their work is one of the most rewarding aspects of the entire process.

“Pumphouse Junior exists so that there is a place for youth to come audition without worrying about cost or experience level. There are other great theater companies in town that work with youth — The Grand Theater and Act I Inc. — and that are staffed and supported by our friends and many of our participants’ families, and we encourage our participants to audition with them as well. Often, Pumphouse Junior becomes a foot in the door for kids that want to give theater a try, and we are honored to be a part of such an amazing artistic community in Bartow.”

Name: Laurel Ann Lowe

Age: 27

Occupation (title): Academic and Administrative Projects coordinator at Kennesaw State University

City of residence: Kennesaw

Family: Parents, Mala Croft and the late Paul Lowe; and fiancé, James Lu

Education: Bachelor of Arts in English from KSU, currently working toward Master of Arts in Professional Writing, also at KSU

DTN: How long have you been working at your present job, and what led you to this line of work?

LL: I have been working at Kennesaw State since 2015, starting as a temp in human resources and eventually finding my way home to the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. I provide support for other faculty and staff so that our college and KSU can continue to provide excellent education and services to students.

DTN: What do you enjoy most about your job or what is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

LL: Working in academia has almost always been my heart’s desire. The fulfillment for me comes in knowing that I’m part of an institution that fosters learning and growth within its community, and I enjoy working with faculty and students alike. Hearing faculty members talk about their passion projects and research areas is not only fascinating, but very inspiring.

DTN: How are you involved with Bartow County’s arts community? What do you enjoy most about directing youth productions and helping young actors develop their talents?

LL: I am the founder of the current iteration of Pumphouse Junior, as well as its program director. Pumphouse Junior is a free children’s theater initiative sponsored by The Pumphouse Players, where any child age 5 [to] 18 can audition for a slot in one of our shows without having to worry about cost of participation. Working with this broad age group really allows us to help older youth develop leadership skills, as well as providing teaching moments and examples for our younger participants. Seeing them pull together and work as a team is the best part of every show, because it means that we have done our part and the show is truly theirs.

DTN: How and when did you get interested and involved in the theater?

LL: As a child, I participated in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” with Pumphouse Players in 2001; they would subsequently go on to produce the show 10 more times. This was my very first role, and the director took a chance on casting me as Beth Bradley, one of the largest roles in the show. From that moment, I fell in love with performance. I have since worked in theater operations, as a stage manager, and as a director and performer.

DTN: What was your favorite role to perform or play to direct and why?

LL: Under the direction of my friend Suzanne Husting, I performed the role of Mary Warren in “The Crucible” at Pumphouse in fall 2015, which was one of my favorite roles to date. Arthur Miller was a brave soul, ahead of his time in some ways, and his classic allegory has maintained relevance over decades. To be part of that kind of production is an unforgettable experience.

DTN: What is your greatest professional and/or personal achievement?

LL: In 2013, I was honored with the Don Kordecki President’s Award by then-president of Pumphouse Players Mike Harris, as well as the 2013 Pumpie of the Year Award for my work on the board of directors, as well as the Pumphouse Junior program. Being recognized for work about which I am passionate and knowing that our program is supported by an amazing group of volunteers and community members is unparalleled. Furthermore, to receive an award bearing the name of Don Kordecki, one of the founding members of Pumphouse Players and a local legend, is an honor I hold in very high esteem.

DTN: How would you describe yourself in three words?

LL: Determined, proactive, eclectic

DTN: If you were not in your line of work, what would you like to do?

LL: If I were not working in academia or with talented youth, I imagine I might be writing full time.

DTN: What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

LL: As a child, I once earned eighth place in the statewide spelling bee for Georgia, narrowly missing an opportunity to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

DTN: What is the best advice you have ever received?

LL: My late father Paul Lowe, a Bartow County native, believed in encouraging people to have “realistic dreams.” He made it clear that you have to work for what you want and for what you believe in, and he led by example. His lesson is one that I will never forget, and one that I have to thank for my work ethic and drive.

DTN: What do you like to do in your spare time?

LL: In my admittedly limited spare time, I write plays and poetry, and I particularly enjoy any opportunity to read, see or patronize work by local Atlanta-area artists.

DTN: Where is your favorite place to be in Bartow County?

LL: The downtown area, particularly the historic buildings and houses, has always been a favorite place of mine. From The Legion Theatre and the courthouses to Rose Lawn and the Lottie Moon house, Cartersville has a lot of history still standing, and it makes me proud to know that Cartersville has an amazing group of folks dedicated to preserving our community’s tangible history.