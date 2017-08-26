JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

The Pioneer Days Festival has become a Labor Day weekend staple at Sam Smith Park.

Considered a “great end of summer celebration,” Pioneer Days will kick off Bartow County’s fall festival season Friday. During the four-day event, the Labor Day weekend staple is expected to draw about 10,000 patrons to Sam Smith Park, 1155 Douthit Ferry Road in Cartersville.

“With so many great museums and attractions, visitors have plenty of reasons to point their cars toward Cartersville and the surrounding communities, but if they need an occasion to do so, then our lineup of great fall festivals and events should give them plenty of grounds to visit each weekend from now to Thanksgiving,” said Regina Wheeler, deputy director for the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The events section of VisitCartersvilleGA.org remains one of the most visited pages.

“The Pioneer Days Festival has a great legacy in the Acworth area for its charitable contributions to so many. The move to Cartersville’s Sam Smith Park a few years back allowed the event organizers to expand the festival and to reach more audiences, and in turn to give back more to the community. The carnival rides and entertainment makes this event a great end of summer celebration.”

Opening Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Pioneer Days will continue Saturday, Sept. 2, from noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 3, from noon to 11 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 4, from noon to 10 p.m.

In addition to providing family-oriented entertainment, such as carnival rides, an arts and craft show, and a fireworks display at dusk Sept. 4, Pioneer Days will serve as a fundraiser for Allatoona Charities Inc.

Presented for more than 35 years, Pioneer Days initially was held at Cauble Park in Acworth, prior to relocating to Cartersville in 2010.

“The venue is perfect for the Pioneer Days Festival,” Allatoona Charities President Dallas Godfrey said. “It has enough room for the festival and plenty of room for the parking also. The crowds have grown each year since we opened in 2010. The Cartersville recreation department led by Greg Anderson is wonderful to work with. The city of Cartersville embraces the festival, and we are very pleased. Cartersville is a great city to work with.

“Of course, the carnival is the most popular feature, with many fun rides for people of all ages. We also have craft booths with homemade jewelry, pocketbooks, T-shirts, face [painting] among other crafts. We have food booths with all the great food products, such as Mongolian barbecue, funnel cakes, ice cream, hamburgers, hot dogs and many other delicious varieties to please everyone’s taste.”

Admission to Pioneer Days will be $5 per person, but there will be no charge for children 11 and younger. Daily wrist bands will be sold for $20, granting individuals unlimited rides.

After expenses, this year’s proceeds will be dispersed to those in need in south Bartow, north Cobb, northeast Paulding and southwest Cherokee counties.

“I enjoy heading up this event along with the members and volunteers of Allatoona Charities Inc. to be able to spread a little joy throughout the community to individuals and other nonprofit organizations — [to] see the kids enjoying themselves while riding the rides and people around Cartersville are now calling this event a tradition,” Godfrey said. “Most of all, because of this event, we are able to give back to the community.

“[Last year] we were able to provide seniors with eight $1,000 scholarships; we helped a battered women’s shelter; we helped a children’s shelter and provided limited services to the underprivileged in the area. This is [the] only fundraiser event we plan each year. Every time we help someone and you see the hope in their eyes, that is gratifying.”

For more information about Pioneer Days, visit www.pioneerdaysga.com. Further details about upcoming fall festivals can be obtained by viewing future editions of The Daily Tribune News and the local CVB’s website, VisitCartersvilleGA.org.

“Bartow County’s festivals all celebrate the community’s roots and our unique places,” Wheeler said. “One of the community’s best historic settings is the Pine Log [United] Methodist Church’s camp meeting cabins and tabernacle. Guests can visit any Sunday of course, but the weekend following Labor Day is a special time when the church hosts the annual Pine Log Arts & Crafts Fair.

“Festival diversity certainly helps our community appeal to a vast audience both in interests and in geography. Guests come from across Georgia to the Cartersville Bluegrass & Folk Festival, which has established a great following during its short existence, while others come from across the U.S. to celebrate the West right here in the South at the magnificent Booth Western Art Museum’s annual Southeastern Cowboy Festival & Symposium.”

In addition to Pioneer Days, 2017’s fall festival lineup includes the 38th annual Pine Log Arts & Crafts Fair at Pine Log United Methodist Church, 3497 Pine Log Road in Rydal, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 42nd annual Arts Festival at Rose Lawn at Rose Lawn Museum, 224 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 17 from noon to 5 p.m.; 71st annual Bartow County Fair at American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 Roosevelt St. in Cartersville, Sept. 27 to Oct. 1; 49th annual Great Locomotive Chase Festival at Adairsville Public Square Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Oct. 1 from noon to 5 p.m.; Cartersville Bluegrass & Folk Festival in downtown Cartersville Oct. 21 from noon to 7:30 p.m.; 15th annual Southeastern Cowboy Festival & Symposium at Booth Western Art Museum, 501 Museum Drive in Cartersville, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a 7 p.m. concert at The Grand Theatre, and Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“My all-time favorite festival is the Arts Festival at Rose Lawn,” Wheeler said. “This festival has all of my favorite things — beautiful artwork from some of the South’s most talented artists, the best handcrafts made by many who were self-taught or learn through apprenticeships with the masters of their craft, great music and delicious food and cool treats. I’m in my 12th year as a volunteer festival committee member, and I have enjoyed seeing the festival grow to capacity during this time. In fact, I think it’s the perfect size of event with 150 booths placed on three tree-shaded acres. It’s a great place to spend the day or two.

“... As the committee began to approach its forth decade of the festival, we began promoting the event as ‘A September Tradition Since 1976’ and that’s truly what it is — a tradition and a homecoming. It’s also a great opportunity to share the Rose Lawn legacy with others, as festival visitors can take guided tours of the Victorian house museum and learn about Rev. Sam Jones and his national ministry, which made this beautiful historic district home possible.”

She continued, “Another ‘homecoming’ that has very strong community roots is Adairsville’s Great Locomotive Chase Festival. Anyone who’s ever lived in Adairsville or has visited this annual festival certainly has great memories of this annual event. The festival has been taking place on the historic Adairsville square since 1968. Adairsville may be a small town, but they put on a big festival. The three-day event attracts visitors from across north Georgia for entertainment, carnival rides, arts and crafts and a little bit of history for good measure shared inside the original W&A Railroad Depot.”