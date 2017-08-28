A 30-year-old Calhoun man was arrested in Adairsville Friday after having sexual relations with a 15-year-old for over a year, according to an APD press release.

The Adairsville Police Department charged Joseph Frank Williamson, age 30, of Calhoun, with 75 counts of child pornography, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of interference with custody.

According to the release, at approximately 7 p.m. Friday, an officer with the Adairsville Police Department was performing routine patrol and observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a cul-de-sac in Barnsley Village subdivision. The officer observed two people inside the vehicle, so he got out with them to further investigate.

Williamson was sitting in the driver’s seat and a female juvenile passenger, age 15, was sitting in the passenger seat. The officer asked Williamson what they were doing parked there and he stated they were just talking and that he was friends with the juvenile’s mother.

The officer asked the juvenile female for her I.D., and she stated she left it at home. When the officer asked her age, she first stated she was 18. The officer kept talking with her and she then stated she was 16, then finally revealed she was in fact 15.

The officer asked if her mother knew she was with Williamson and she stated no. The officer then contacted the mother of the juvenile, who was at work, and the mother confirmed that the juvenile was not allowed to be with Williamson, and also advised the officer that she had told Williamson to stay away from her daughter. The officer then contacted the on-call detective and Williamson was brought to the police department for further questioning.

During the interview, it was discovered that Williamson and the juvenile had been having sexual relations for over a year. A later search of Williamson’s phone revealed explicit photographs and text messages between Williamson and the juvenile.

During questioning, Williamson stated the sexual activities took place at his residence located in Calhoun. Williamson was then placed under arrest and transported to the Bartow County Jail.

Captain T. Pyle with the Calhoun Police Department was notified and stated he would have his on-call detective follow-up with the Adairsville detective.

More charges are pending in Calhoun.