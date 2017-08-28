According to the Cartersville Police Department, a Cartersville man fled from officers on foot Monday afternoon and then sprayed first responders with “bear spray.”

The man, identified as James Keith Riseden of Womack Drive, was later apprehended and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, parole violation and two drug charges.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., officers observed Riseden, who was wanted on several prior driving and drug charges, near the ATCO village. Officers attempted to make contact with Riseden, but he fled on foot, crossing over a busy intersection of Cassville Road and Sugar Valley Road before “disappearing into thick brush,” according to a Cartersville Police press release.

Patrol Officers and the Investigations Division continued to pursue Riseden until contact was made behind a small residential area, where Riseden sprayed the first responders with “bear spray,” which is a highly potent pepper spray.

He was eventually arrested without harm to himself or other officers.